Tesla Model 3 2024 gets crucial upgrades that EV drivers will absolutely adore

The Tesla Model 3 was long overdue for an upgrade. So, prior to the Cybertruck’s release in 2023, Tesla decided to answer our prayers and give its most popular sedan a much-needed overhaul. The Tesla Model 3 2024 looks new yet familiar and brings along several vital upgrades that potential buyers will absolutely love. Most importantly, these upgrades are expected to give Tesla an advantage over a herd of new electric cars from rival manufacturers like Mercedes Benz, Kia, Hyundai, BMW and more.

The Tesla Model 3 2024 will initially be heading to China, Europe, the US and Malaysia among other regions in the early phase. Eventually, it will reach all other markets where the Model 3 is currently on sale. The car is still available in the Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant and multiple versions of the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variant. Deliveries are slated to begin in late 2023 in select markets.

With exciting upgrades, the demand for Tesla’s newest Model 3 will obviously be high. So, with that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at everything you need to know about the Tesla Model 3.

Tesla Model 3 2024 boasts new styling

For the year 2024, the Tesla Model 3’s design is more iterative than an all-out change. The Model 3 seems to derive its front fascia from the Tesla Roadster concept showcased a couple of years ago. While the overall profile of the sedan is similar to the outgoing model, the new front has slimmer LED headlights along with a reshaped bumper. On the back, a restyled bumper along with new LED tail lamps gives the Model 3 a distinct look, though it still reminds us of the OG Model 3.

Is this a handsome car? We will let you be the judge of that.

Say hello to even more futuristic interiors

The outgoing Model 3 already had some of the best interiors we have seen in a midsize sedan, offering a beautiful fusion of technology and modern-day minimalist styling. The 2024 Model 3 builds upon that legacy with a design that’s more in line with the current norms of luxurious sedans. A new wraparound dashboard design adds to the highly desired roominess while the beautiful ambient lighting is another feather on Tesla’s hat. The massive 15.4-inch infotainment display now houses the gear selectors along with the usual arsenal of all-digital controls we have seen on other high-end Tesla cars. The steering wheel has been redesigned to eliminate the control stalks.

The front passengers also get ventilated seats, a feature missing from the previous models. There’s also a new 17-speaker sound system here that offers superior audio quality.

A panoramic glass roof makes the cabin feel airy and Tesla has also stated that the glass’ acoustic properties will make the cabin quieter. The rear passengers also get their own eight-inch touchscreen display for rear climate controls and entertainment needs. The cabin still maintains the minimalist design theme in accordance with all other Tesla cars. Lastly, the trunk capacity has increased from 561 litres to 594 litres.

Tesla Model 3 2024: Does its performance improve?

Even though the Tesla Model 3 2024 is more of a mid-life refresh than an all-new model, the changes have resulted in notable improvements in the overall driving range. The Single Motor RWD variant is now rated to go up to 513km on a single charge. It can go from 0-100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds and once you max it, it can achieve a top speed of 201 km/h. The enhanced range is courtesy of the improved drag coefficient from the new exteriors.

The Dual Motor AWD Long Range variant is rated to up to 629km and while the top speed remains unchanged, the acceleration figure for 0-100km/h drops down to 4.4 seconds.

Elsewhere, the Model 3 boasts of Tesla’s improved crash safety dynamics as well as all the usual software perks that Tesla owners have gotten accustomed to all these years.

A look at Tesla Model 3 2024’s prices

The Tesla Model 3 2024 prices have been revealed for Malaysia and we’ve got some good news for potential buyers. The Model 3 Single Motor RWD will set you back by HKD 318,975, excluding the Enhanced Autopilot and Self-Driving Pack. Those opting for the Dual Motor AWD Long Range variants need to shell out HKD 367,918, excluding all the bells and whistles.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the price of the Tesla Model 3 2024?

The Tesla Model 3 2024 carries a sticker price of MYR 189,000 for the Single-Motor RWD base variant.

– What are the design specifications of Tesla Model 3 2024?

The Tesla Model 3 2024 gets revised front and rear bumpers, new head and tail lights, new alloy wheels and completely overhauled interiors.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Courtesy Tesla)