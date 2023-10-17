‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is getting a big musical adaptation, and it looks haute

Gird your loins — The Devil Wears Prada musical is heading to London’s West End for the first time ever, and it’s going to be sew, sew good.

The Devil Wears Prada is getting a West End adaptation, and it looks haute

A 2000s cult classic getting a musical theatre production? Groundbreaking, we know, but since Mean Girls and Legally Blonde both got Broadway adaptation and turned out nothing short of spectacular, we have high hopes.

Aspiring journalist Andrea Sachs lands a job at Runway Magazine, a prestigious yet cutthroat company with an equally terrifying editor-in-chief in Miranda Priestly. Met with Miranda’s exhausting daily demands, Andrea struggles to find a balance between work and her private life with an insufferable boyfriend. Maybe it’s worth selling her soul to get ahead in her career path?

[Hero and featured image credit: The Devil Wears Prada/Facebook]

The Devil Wears Prada, based on the iconic movie and the above-average novel is strutting down to the London West End as a brand new musical. Original scores are created by UK legend Sir Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Tub, and it is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray).

While the full cast is yet to be confirmed, we can expect high fashion, glamour, and as much drama as the film gave us. In this adaptation, we do hope that the boyfriend is gone at the end.

The Devil Wears Prada musical production will be onstage from October 2024 onwards, with plans to run until May 2025, so be ready to grab those skirts from Calvin Klein and learn how to spell “Gabbana.”

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from GBP 25 (approx. THB 1,100). You can find more information, as well as ticket sales, at London Theatre Direct.

