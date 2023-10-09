The Scandinavian-chic hillside retreat featured in Netflix’s Sex Education is up for sale, and it’s perfect for the whole family—provided you don’t bring a blacklight.

The Milburns’ house from Sex Education is up for sale

As you binge through four seasons of Sex Education, and watch the growth and journey of your favourite characters, you can’t deny the beauty of the home that the Milburns live in. The retro-esque interior with panoramic views of the flora and fauna makes the house feel like a Pinterest board come to life. Coupled with the bike rides to school and a morning coffee at the sweep-deck, the show feels like some sort of a fantasy, dream neighbourhood in stark contrast with your real childhood.

But it’s not just fantasy. Built in 1912, “The Chalet” overlooks the Wye Valley and the Forest of Dean, located in mid-Wales. You’re free to take a stroll down the forest trails, fish or canoe at the river below, or just take in all the nature you have surrounding you. It’s available for rent as a holiday home, which is perfect fun for every member of the family. There’s even pubs, canoe services, and the local community just a brief walk away.

If you really want the full Sex Education experience as you stay in the house, you can ride your bike down the nearby forest, sit in Jean Milburn’s private office, or even say “that’s nice” to a woman proclaiming her love to you in Otis’ bed.

The 3,100-square-feet house was last sold in 2002 and underwent extensive renovations, which has resulted in the picturesque establishment we see on the show today. It now boasts painted wood walls and hardwood floors, multiple wood-burning stoves, and vaulted ceilings. There’s even a pizza oven in the patio, and a clawfoot tub in the bathroom. Listed on the market again at the shy price of USD 1.8 million, we have a feeling it won’t be available for long.

You can find the listing for the Milburn’s Sex Education house at Knight Frank Bristol.

[Hero and featured image credit: thechaletsymondsyat/Instagram]