Float through Lantau Island on a fully transparent cable car

Do you fancy gazing into the rolling greens of the North Lantau Country Park from a glass box strung on a wire? The new Ngong Ping Cable Car cable has arrived! From December, you’ll be able to ascend Ngong Ping on Lantau Island on an all-new Crystal+ cable car. The new crystal cabins are fully transparent with tempered glass. The glass bottoms offer a thrilling view of the rolling grasslands and the boundless sea right underneath your feet.

Do you find yourself intimidated by the intensity of such an urban jungle? Hong Kong has plenty to offer. Hong Kong is 70% countryside, much of which is easily accessible. The Ngong Ping 360 cable car, which takes you to the world’s most giant seated bronze Buddha – is an excellent way to explore the countryside.

The cable car ride offers a 360-degree view of the Ngong Ping Plateau

Hong Kong’s first-of-its-kind, safe and reliable bi-cable ropeway crosses Tung Chung Bay. Made your way to the cable car? You will realise that having your feet on the ground is excellent, but the view from the top is unbeatable. We bet you will not be able to take your eyes off the stunning vistas of the distant South China Sea and the mountainous terrain of Lantau Island. What’s more, the ride also offers a 360-degree view of the Ngong Ping Plateau and the Big Buddha.

Crystal+ is here to enhance the viewing experience

After the thrilling 25-minute cable car ride on the Crystal + (offering more than 80% visibility), you can disembark at the Ngong Ping-themed village. The village is packed with shops and restaurants. The other end of the village is the doorway to two historic attractions: the majestic Tian Tan Buddha and the Po Lin Monastery (the century-old monastery is Hong Kong’s largest).

Blue skies and unmissable views – that’s what’s promised on this cable car ride.

Ticket prices:

Round-trip cable car ticket (early bird discount): HKD 235

One-way cable car ticket (early bird discount): HKD 1400

For bookings, click here.

(Hero and feature image credits: Wikimedia Commons)