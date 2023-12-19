Tiffany & Co. partners with artist Daniel Arsham

Tiffany & Co.’s latest creative partnership – a collaboration with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham – consists of a limited-edition T1 bracelet and bust inspired by the artist’s bronze eroded Venus of Arles.

Currently on display at The Landmark, Tiffany & Co,’s Fifth Avenue flagship boutique in New York City, and uniting the famed jeweller and artist’s shared ideals of innovation, masterful craftsmanship and rebellious creativity, the partnership boasts a limited series of 186 custom T1 bracelets in 18k white gold with tsavorites and diamonds, paired with a mixed-medium bust of the artist’s famous sculpture. The number of pieces made of this unique bracelet also serves as a tribute to the 186th anniversary of artisanal excellence at Tiffany & Co.

The bronze eroded Venus of Arles sculpture is an expression of Arsham’s “Future Relics” aesthetic, with which he recontextualises contemporary objects through the lens of an imagined future. The artist creates tension in time, achieved through the sculpture’s eroded quality and hand applied patina that is reminiscent of Tiffany Blue. The creation stemmed from Arsham’s visit to the Louvre’s archives where he was drawn to the statue, which dates to the 1st century. The sculpture was first featured at the Tiffany & Co. Vision & Virtuosity exhibition in 2022 at the Saatchi Gallery in London. It currently is on display at The Landmark in New York City.

“The amalgamated bust of Venus of Arles brings together multiple Tiffany elements to tell a cohesive story about heritage, craftsmanship and artistry – all of which are very much part of Tiffany’s identity,” says Daniel Arsham. “There is the reference to the sculpture on display at The Landmark, and there is the tsavorite T1 bracelet, which one discovers upon opening the sculpture.”

A talisman of strength, the Tiffany T1 represents individual courage and power, worn outwardly to express what lies within. This exclusive 18k white gold T1 bracelet is set by hand with 105 diamonds totaling over 1 carat and over 74 tsavorites totaling over 2 carats. The verdant hue of tsavorite – a vivid green Tiffany legacy gemstone that the House proudly introduced to the world in 1974 – hints at both the colour of the sculpture’s patina and the Arsham Studio colour. This heritage of discovery aligns with the aesthetic vocabulary of Arsham’s future “discoveries”.

The amalgamated bust of Venus of Arles within which the T1 bangle is encased, arrives within a custom-made Tiffany Blue art-handling crate with metal hardware. An additional Blue Box holds dual-branded white handling gloves. The bust and accompanying limited-edition T1 bracelet will be available around the world this December.

Daniel Arsham is a New York-based artist whose practice spans fine art, architecture, performance, and film. Arsham’s iconic works meld the past, present, and future, showcasing the malleability and power of nostalgia, often through references to moments of the late 20th century. Eroded casts of modern artifacts and contemporary human figures, his works are crafted out of geological material such as sand, selenite, and volcanic ash. These materials allow for the appearance and aesthetic of erosion or archeological, future relics, as Arsham has dubbed them.

