Timothée Chalamet is the new face of Bleu de Chanel fragrance

Actor Timothée Chalamet is the new face of Bleu de Chanel, a men’s fragrance from the French luxury fashion brand Chanel. The brand confirmed the development with a series of posts on Instagram on 15 May.

The Dune actor succeeds French star Gaspard Ulliel, who was the face of the fragrance for a long time before his death in a ski accident in January 2022.

Chalamet joins Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, who, too, is a fragrance ambassador for Chanel.

What to know about Timothée Chalamet and Chanel association

Chanel makes official confirmation on Instagram

“CHANEL is pleased to announce that Timothée Chalamet will serve as the fragrance ambassador for BLEU DE CHANEL. A fragrance for the man who is deeply himself,” the company’s announcement on Instagram read, alongside a picture of the Chalamet.

In a subsequent post, the fashion brand said that Chalamet “embodies the man who is deeply himself.”

Hours later, Chanel released a short video of Chalamet and the Bleu de Chanel fragrance.

The posts came after Chalamet dropped a picture of the classic Chanel “CC” logo in black and white, with a caption reading “CC X TC OTW” on his own Instagram account.

After the reveal, the actor posted multiple pictures posing in different looks for Chanel.

Seen filming commercial with Martin Scorcese

The 27-year-old Chalamet, who received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in Call Me by Your Name (2017), was reportedly seen filming a commercial directed by Martin Scorsese in New York City in April.

Scorsese has a long-standing advertising contract with Chanel. This gave birth to the speculations that the actor was set to become a face of the French luxury house.

The director was also behind the first Bleu de Chanel short film in 2010 when Ulliel was named Chanel’s first male face.

(Hero image: Mario Sorrenti/@chanelofficial/Timothée Chalamet/@tchalamet/Instagram; Featured image: CHANEL/@chanelofficial/Instagram)