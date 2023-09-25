facebook
Tinder’s new subscription policy will help you find love at USD 500 per month!
What's On
25 Sep 2023 01:16 PM

Kriti Nayyar

Tinder has rolled out an exclusive subscription service for its most active users! The dating app’s new plan, called ‘Tinder Select’, is a VIP subscription model that’s only being offered to about 1% of its active users at USD 500 per month. The company claims it’s the best way to get “unrivalled access to the absolute best of Tinder”.

By paying nearly USD 6,000 a year, users get access to features like ‘VIP’ search, matching, and conversation. The Tinder Select subscription is the most premium version of the four paid tiers rolled out by the app, with prices starting as low as USD 24.99 a month.

Tinder rolls out new subscription plan for USD 500 per month

tinder select
Image credit: solenfeyissa/ Pixabay

Talking about Select’s exclusive features, the plan offers a ‘Skip The Line’ feature that allows users to view your profile even if they don’t have a Gold or Platinum subscription. Meanwhile, the ‘Direct Message’ service lets you message other users without having to match with them. Select users will also have early access to all the new features of the app. Interesting, isn’t it?

Moreover, to apply for Select membership, users have to fulfil the company’s ‘5-Point Select Screen’. This means your profile must have  – five Interests, four pictures, a bio of minimum 15 characters, show a relationship intent as well as be photo verified. For more information on Tinder Select, you can visit the company’s website.

Talking about the new plan, Tinder’s chief product officer Mark Van Ryswyk mentioned (via Bloomberg), “We know that there is a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritize more effective and efficient ways to find connections.”

What inspired the app to roll out this high-end service?

Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, also owns the exclusive dating service ‘The League’, which is an elite dating app for career-oriented users looking to forge serious relationships. The success of League, which comes at a VIP plan of USD 1,000 per week, reportedly led to the company working something similar for Tinder.

We hope this service aids you in your quest to find true love!

(Hero image credit: cottonbro studio/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Mika Baumeister/ Unsplash)

Tinder Bumble Dating apps Online Dating
Kriti is a stay-at-home dog mama, whose knack for telling interesting stories keeps her erstwhile monotonous life sane. A literature & journalism degree holder, you'll find her binging on Agatha Christie novels while critiquing the everyday state of affairs. On Kriti's seldom social outings, she's seen devouring coffee sangria with appetizing bread on the side.

