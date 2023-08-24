Tony Leung will star in a new movie by Oscar-nominated director Ildiko Enyedi

Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung joins the cast of Silent Friend, a new movie by Oscar-nominated director IIdiko Enyedi. The actor will be starring as the main lead in the film’s third part.

Leung previously starred in iconic movies such as In the Mood for Love and Lust, Caution. In addition, he made his Hollywood debut in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor has recently been in the news for reuniting with Infernal Affairs co-star Andy Lau in The Goldfinger. He even made a cameo in NewJeans’ music video for ‘Cool With You’.

Tony Leung joins the cast of ‘Silent Friend’ as lead actor

The upcoming movie is a follow-up to Enyedi’s The Story of My Life released in 2021. It competed at the Cannes Film Festival that same year. Silent Friend will chronicle three stories that span over 100 years, seemingly connected to a tree. Set in a medieval university town in Germany called Marburg, Leung will play the role of a renowned neuroscientist from Hong Kong. Enyedi further revealed to Variety that she wrote the role with Leung in mind. In return, Leung expressed his admiration for the director.

Producer Reinhart Brundig said they have been “following Tony Leung’s career for a long time”. He added that they are “very happy that (Leung) committed to this project”. The movie is currently under pre-production. They will start filming in April 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Leung Chiu Wai (@tonyleung_official)

In addition, Leung will be honoured at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. The decorated actor will receive a Golden Life for Lifetime Achievement Award. Three of his movies—A City of Sadness, Cyclo, and Lust Caution—have already won the prestigious Golden Lion Award.

Hungarian director Enyedi previously worked on On Body and Soul, which was nominated for Best International Film at the Oscars in 2018. The movie also won the Golden Bear award at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival.

All image credit: busanfilmfest/Instagram