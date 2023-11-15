11 Hong Kong bars land on the list of Top 500 Bars 2023

The Top 500 Bars recognises the best 500 bars from over 120 cities around the globe. And in its fifth edition, 11 Hong Kong bars earned a spot with Coa taking the highest ranking at 23rd place.

The Oaxacan-inspired bar also took the top place at the Asia’s 50 Best Bars this year. The Top 500 Bars rankings were unveiled at a live event in Paris. Sydney-based Maybe Sammy snatched the top spot while former top-ranked Paradiso from Barcelona is now in third place.

11 Hong Kong bars earn a spot at the Top 500 Bars 2023

In addition to Coa, 10 other Hong Kong bars also made the cut. Penicillin is at the 42nd spot, Darkside at the 69th spot, The Aubrey at 90th place, and Argo at 105th place.

The Pontiac ranked 112th, Quinary at 144th, Mostly Harmless at 191th, Tell Camellia took the 246th spot, and Mizunara: The Library at 299th place. Completing the list is The Old Man at the 371st spot.

The list was compiled using AI by gathering information from over 2,000 sources. These include reviews and rankings from journalists, influencers, and experts in over 20 languages.

The bars that made the cut

Find out which bars made it to the top 100 below.

1. Maybe Sammy (Sydney, Australia)

2. Double Chicken Please (New York, United States)

3. Paradiso (Barcelona, Spain)

4. Little Red Door (Paris, France)

5. Jigger and Pony (Singapore City, Singapore)

6. Sips (Barcelona, Spain)

7. Connaught Bar (London, United Kingdom)

8. Hanky Panky (Mexico City, Mexico)

9. Himkok (Oslo, Norway)

10. Salmon Guru (Madrid, Spain)

11. The Clumsies (Athens, Greece)

12. Tayer + Elementary (London, United Kingdom)

13. Alquimico (Cartagena, Colombia)

14. Panda & Sons (Edinburgh, United Kingdom)

15. Lyaness (London, United Kingdom)

16. Licoreria Limantour (Mexico City, Mexico)

17. Drink Kong (Rome, Italy)

18. Atlas (Singapore City, Singapore)

19. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City, Mexico)

20. Swift (London, United Kingdom)

21. Tres Monos (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

22. BKK Social Club (Bangkok, Thailand)

23. Coa (Hong Kong, China)

24. Freni e Frizioni (Rome, Italy)

25. Artesian (London, United Kingdom)

26. Baba au Rum (Athens, Greece)

27. Dukes (London, United Kingdom)

28. Café La Trova (Miami, United States)

29. Manhattan Bar (Singapore City, Singapore)

30. Floreria Atlantico (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

31. Locale (Florence, Italy)

32. L’Antiquario (Naples, Italy)

33. Scarfes Bar (London, United Kingdom)

34. 1930 (Milan, Italy)

35. Danico (Paris, France)

36. Camparino in Galleria (Milan, Italy)

37. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo, Japan)

38. Angelita (Madrid, Spain)

39. Gucci Giardino 25 (Florence, Italy)

40. 1862 Dry Bar (Madrid, Spain)

41. Line (Athens, Greece)

42. Penicillin (Hong Kong, China)

43. Silverleaf (London, United Kingdom)

44. Red Frog Speakeasy (Lisbon, Portugal)

45. Katana Kitten (New York, United States)

46. Side Hustle (London, United Kingdom)

47. Attaboy (New York, United States)

48. Bemelmans Bar (New York, United States)

49. Martiny’s (New York, United States)

50. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy (Rome, Italy)

51. A Bar with Shapes for a Name (London, United Kingdom)

52. Sidecar (New Delhi, India)

53. Satan’s Whiskers (London, United Kingdom)

54. Backdoor 43 (Milan, Italy)

55. Barro Negro (Athens, Greece)

56. Employees Only (New York, United States)

57. 28 Hong Kong Street (Singapore City, Singapore)

58. Dr. Stravinsky (Barcelona, Spain)

59. Galaxy Bar (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

60. The Cambridge Public House (Paris, France)

61. Tan Tan (São Paulo, Brazil)

62. The Court (Rome, Italy)

63. Flying Dutchmen Cocktails (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

64. Seed Library (London, United Kingdom)

65. Analogue (Singapore, Singapore)

66. Nutmeg & Clove (Singapore City, Singapore)

67. Donovan Bar (London, United Kingdom)

68. Le Syndicat (Paris, France)

69. Darkside (Hong Kong, China)

70. Dante (New York, United States)

71. Mace (New York, United States)

72. Tropic City (Bangkok, Thailand)

73. Schofield’s Bar (Manchester, United Kingdom)

74. Atrium Bar (Florence, Italy)

75. Tippling Club (Singapore, Singapore)

76. Callooh Callay (London, United Kingdom)

77. Boadas (Barcelona, Spain)

78. Hacha Agaveria (London, United Kingdom)

79. Nightjar (London, United Kingdom)

80. Coupette (London, United Kingdom)

81. Moonshiner (Paris, France)

82. Two Schmucks (Barcelona, Spain)

83. Candelaria (Paris, France)

84. Momus (Madrid, Spain)

85. Brujas (Mexico City, Mexico)

86. Le Mary Celeste (Paris, France)

87. The Baxter Inn (Sydney, Australia)

88. Ceresio 7 (Milan, Italy)

89. Kol Mezcalería (London, United Kingdom)

90. The Aubrey (Hong Kong, China)

91. Mag Cafè (Milan, Italy)

92. Sexy Fish (London, United Kingdom)

93. American Bar at the Savoy (London, United Kingdom

94. Common Decency (London, United Kingdom)

95. The Dead Rabbit (New York, United States)

96. Pier 42 (Oslo, Norway)

97. Bar Termini (London, United Kingdom)

98. Velvet at Corinthia (London, United Kingdom)

99. Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa)

100. Super Lyan (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Take a look at the complete 500 list on the official website.

All images credit: penicillinbar/Facebook