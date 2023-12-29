Travis Scott collaborations dominate Nike’s top SNKRS releases of 2023

Travis Scott continued to dominate the sneaker world in 2023, and his projects with the Jordan brand sit atop Nike’s most popular SNKRS releases of 2023. Reflecting the trends and favourites of sneaker collectors, the swoosh dropped a list of its five most coveted shoes based on SNKRS App entries. Unsurprisingly, multiple Travis Scott collaborations clinched the top two spots while the Jarritos x Nike drop came third. Check out Nike’s top sneakers of 2023 below.

Travis Scott‘s low-top AJ1s landed in first and second place, flaunting the women-only and golf releases respectively. Both these drops locked in hefty prices in the grey market, with resellers minting heavy profits from these drops. Overall, 2023 was an exciting year for sneakerheads and we hope these collaborations keep flowing in 2024 as well!

Check out Nike’s top sneakers of 2023 on the SNKRS app

1. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive”

Despite being a women’s exclusive, this drop sold like hotcakes. The SNKRS App’s most in-demand release is hands-down one of the best designs that define the year. Apart from drawing people of all genders and sizes, the shoes had people paying over retail in the secondary markets. Now that’s something.

2. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Neutral Olive”

The limited-edition drops were designed to help you power through your golf swing. But who knew they’d infiltrate the youth market with such popularity? The sneaker’s scarcity doubled its allure in the market.

3. Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low

Nike’s partnership with the Mexican beverage brand Jarritos stood out for its quirky palette. The shoe certainly felt refreshing with its green/orange accents, green canvas Swoosh and the classic off-white leather upper. The soda-pop-inspired partnerships got the sneaker verse hooked for sure.

4. Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green”

The Nike SB and Jordan Brand collaboration stands fourth on the list. Developed as the perfect sneaker for the skatepark and the basketball court the Pine Green 4s were the most wanted kicks for the toe this year.

5. Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch”

It’s probably fair to say that Nike launched Kobe Bryant’s best sneaker ever this year! The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” is more than a sneaker—it’s a tribute to a basketball icon. It’s a must-have for sneakerheads and basketball fans alike.

Did you manage to cop any of these on the SNKRS app?

(Hero image credit: Sneakertigger)

(Feature image credit: Nike/ Instagram)