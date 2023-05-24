Travis Scott debuts potential signature Jordan sneakers at Cannes

Travis Scott seems to be resuming his blockbuster Nike partnership with new designs. The rapper recently hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet wearing a pair of unidentified Nike sneakers, proving he has the best lineup in the world. In addition, the Houston native hinted that he’s designing an iteration of the brand’s signature Air Jordan.

The brand has supposedly enlisted the help of superstar Travis Scott (who else?) to give the iconic Jordans a total makeover. A coming together of the greatest minds in the trainer business, sneakerheads have hotly anticipated the (unreleased) Jordans.

Scott’s Nike sneakers: A potential preview of his collab with Jordan brand

Attending the Festival de Cannes, La Flame, the Highest In The Room rapper, accessorised his black zip-up hoodie with a diamond necklace, sleek sunglasses and shoes that set the sneaker community’s rumour mill alight. Fans suspect the rapper’s kicks were a preview for Scott’s next collaboration with Nike’s Jordan brand.

The potential debut pair of black suede sneakers featured a reverse Swoosh logo and white and chestnut colour-blocked accents. The sneakers also included the signature Jumpman tongue logo, black waxed laces, and white outsoles. The pair build on the tones of Scott’s previous drops with a mix of black and deep brown in suede. The sneakers are some of the bests we’ve laid eyes on this year.

Travis Scott took over the sneaker world

Easily the most-hyped sneaks of the summer, if not the year (yet!), don’t expect these Jordans to stick around when they go on sale at nike.com. Travis Scott’s Nike collaborations are so enormously popular that all his collaborative shoes sell out instantly. For instance, Scott’s 2019 effort, the Air Jordan 1 High OG TS sneakers, sold out in a single morning. Originally priced at $175, they quickly hit the resale market for as much as $1,000.

Scott’s connections to the brand run deep. He previously launched his self-designed Nike SB Dunk Low and Air Max 270 React styles, sold-out Nike x Supreme kicks in 2006, and a range of Vans, including his own Cactus Jack collaborative design.