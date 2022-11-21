Tseung Kwan O gets Hong Kong’s first marine viaduct with a cycling track 

Cyclists, ding your bicycle bells and wave your high-vis jackets in the air because a new cycling track has arrived at Tseung Kwan O. Yes, you read that right!

Hong Kong’s new town gets the brand-new Tseung Kwan O – Lam Tin tunnel and the Cross Bay Link. It is also Hong Kong’s first marine viaduct with a cycle track, carriageway, and footpath.

Cross Bay Link at Tseung Kwan O is a part of a 5 km-long cycling track

The 3.8km long tunnel and Cross Bay Link consist of two structures: The 2.2mm Tseung Kwan O – Lam Tin Tunnel and the 1.8km long Cross Bay Link. While the Tseung Kwan O – Lam Tin Tunnel connects areas such as the Eastern Harbour Crossing with Eastern Kowloon and Tseung Kwan, the Cross Bay Link operates as a carriageway.

The Cross Bay Link is also a part of the 5km long cycling track within this Hong Kong Bay. With the many viewing platforms, the link offers unparalleled views of Junk Bay and the Eastern Channel.

The new landmark will ease travel for commuters

The state-of-the-art tunnel and the Cross Bay Link will ease travel for commuters. They will spend less time on the road as the new landmark cuts the travel time between Tseung Kwan O and Eastern Kowloon areas by 20 minutes.

Additionally, five new bus routes will pass through the tunnel. According to reports, New World First Bus is launching two new bus routes from Lohas Park towards Mong Kok or Tsim Sha Tsui passing through the tunnel. The new extensions would no doubt alleviate some of the pressure currently on Hong Kong’s roads.

The landmark bridge is all set to open to commuters on December 11. So, get on your ride and enjoy the winter weather on the new route.

(Hero and feature image credits: Wikimedia Commons)