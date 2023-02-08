TXT appointed as global ambassadors of personal care brand Kundal

K-pop idols are blooming in the luxury brand space and how. From BLACKPINK members collaborating with Bvlgari and Tiffany & Co. to BTS representing Dior and Valentino, K-pop artists are unstoppable. Joining the bandwagon is boy band, TOMORROW X TOGETHER aka TXT, that has been appointed as the first global ambassador for the premium personal care brand Kundal.

The Korean brand announced its collaboration with TXT on social media along with an official statement. Kundal and the boys will be catering to customers internationally over the next year, with promotional activities expected to start soon.

TXT is the new face of the premium skincare brand Kundal

Kundal is an all-natural, eco-friendly personal care brand and TXT falls perfectly in sync with the brand’s ‘trendy and energetic’ image. The Skinfactory subsidiary also spoke about its plans to introduce a natural hair care product line with the K-pop group including shampoo, serum, treatment and more.

According to Allkpop, the brand said in an official statement, “We are looking forward to creating a variety of fun and energetic stories with global K-POP artists TOMORROW X TOGETHER.”

They plan on catering to fans and customers in about 40 countries. The promotional stints will commence soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 쿤달(KUNDAL) (@kundal.official)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the next big thing in K-pop

The boy band comprising five members -Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai – has earned many notable awards with their early commercial success. The group won MAMA awards for four consecutive years while having three Melon Music Awards in their list of accolades. TXT further bagged the Best Asia Act award at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

More recently, TXT landed their first Billboard 200 No.1 album with their latest release The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. They became the fifth Korean artist in history to achieve this feat after BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, and BLACKPINK.

We can’t wait to see what Kundal x TXT has in store for us next!

(Hero image credits: TXT’s official website)

(Feature image credits: txt_bighit/ Instagram)