Yes, Usher is still alive, and Super Bowl 2024 is going to be hit hard with the sounds of early 2000s summer when he’s the one headlining. Read on for the details we know so far.

Haven’t heard the name for a while—American singer-songwriter Usher embodies the sounds of early 2000s with R&B hits and club mixes. During that era, every radio station was blasting Yeah! and DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love like there was no tomorrow. Now he’s back to remind us why everyone was jamming to his songs via iPod, and how he’s still got it down almost 20 years later.

R&B star Usher to headline Super Bowl 2024

This will be Usher’s second time on the Super Bowl stage, with his first time being in 2011. After Rihanna‘s memorable performance and pregnancy announcement during the 2023 Super Bowl, many were kept wondering who would follow up such a big name, and no one was expecting this blast from the past.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to take place on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. “It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” says the eight-time Grammy Award winner.

Social media reception has been somewhat lukewarm. “This ain’t 2007,” said one comment. “shoulda been drake smh,” said another. But many are also looking forward to the performance, with one saying “So many drunk people singing ‘U Got It Bad’ at the top of their lungs. I’m drunk people.” And another wrote, “Y’all acting like this guy don’t have hits after hits.”

Usher Super Bowl 2024 set list

Even though there’s no official set list yet, we can anticipate Usher’s 2000s greatest hits, including DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love, Yeah!, and U Got It Bad, as well as newer songs from his discography. In fact, he just released a couple songs in August 2023, which tells us that he hasn’t been neglecting his old sounds one bit.

[Hero and featured image credit: Usher/Facebook]