Versace appoints Stray Kids’ Hyunjin as its global brand ambassador

K-pop artists have conquered the luxury fashion scene with their recent brand ambassadorship deals, and the latest artist to jump on the bandwagon is Stray Kids’ Hyunjin. The idol has been appointed as Versace’s global brand ambassador, marking the Italian luxury house’s official entry into the South Korean music scene. Hyunjin’s new role will kickstart by fronting the Versace Holiday 2023 campaign, set to launch in November.

The announcement comes shortly after Hyunjin attended the Dua Lipa x Versace‘s ‘La Vacanza’ Fashion show. Rumours of their collaboration were further fuelled when Hyunjin attended the Versace Pop-up store opening in Seoul in earlier July. Keep reading to know everything about the newest association.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin x Versace: All you should know

Expressing excitement about the new collaboration, Donatella Versace hailed Hyunjin’s ‘energy as well as creativity’. According to WWD, the Italian fashion honcho also mentioned that she’s in awe of the star’s confidence as well as freedom of expression. “He’s a true Versace man,” she added.

Talking about his newest ambassadorship role, Hyunjin stated, “I am both inspired and honoured to play a part in the house’s truly amazing heritage, and that Donatella believes I have the Versace attitude.”With his appointment, Hyunjin joins the likes of Chinese artist Chris Lee, who led the Versace Icons campaign with Anne Hathaway.

K-pop takes over the luxury brand space

2023 is surely the year of K-pop! Luxury frontrunners are leaving no stone unturned in harnessing the brand power of K-pop musicians, which is why you’ll see new collaborations popping up every now and then. From RM x Bottega Veneta, Jimin x Louis Vuitton to Givenchy x Taeyang and more, K-pop stars have become the MVPs of the fashion circuit.

Recently, BTS’ V became the brand ambassador of luxury jewellery house Cartier. On the other hand, NCT’s Taeyong is now the face of Loewe, while Prada is working with Enhypen members. There’s a lot in store for all fashion aficionados!

