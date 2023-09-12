Hong Kong Disneyland’s ‘World of Frozen’ is opening this November

‘World of Frozen’ is finally opening at Hong Kong Disneyland on November 20! It will allow visitors to explore Arendelle, Elsa and Anna’s hometown. As it is the world’s first and only Frozen-themed attraction, there’s definitely much excitement for the opening.

Inspired by the hit movies Frozen and Frozen 2, the attraction will consist of Elsa’s Ice Palace and Arendelle Castle. With this new addition, the Hong Kong theme park will have the most castles among all Disney parks! Visitors will also be able to visit the Town Square and forest area that were seen in the Oscar-winning animated film.

World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland: What you need to know

There will be two new rides in the area, one of which is a revamped version of the Frozen Ever After ride at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando. In this ride, visitors will visit Elsa’s Ice Palace during Summer Snow Day. The other is a family-friendly roller coaster, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, which will take riders through a scenic journey around the mountains. It will be powered by Olaf and Sven!

Meanwhile, Playhouse in the Woods serves as Anna and Elsa’s childhood playhouse. Visitors can have a unique playing experience here in celebration of Summer Snow Day. Golden Crocus Inn will be the go-to place for dining while Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles will be selling keepsakes and merchandise.

“We are excited to offer our guests an enchanting and immersive experience, where they can explore the captivating wonders of Arendelle,” said Hong Kong Disneyland Managing Director Michael Moriarty. Tokyo DisneySea will open its own version next spring while Disneyland Paris will follow in 2025.

The park is now open for more days a week

Hong Kong Disneyland is now operating six days a week. Previously, it was only open for five days due to the pandemic. With this expanded opening and a new attraction, there is hope that more tourists and locals will visit.

This year, Walt Disney also celebrates its 100th anniversary as well as the Hong Kong park’s 18th year. As such, beloved characters from various Disney stores will appear in a series of events during the centenary festivities. The Walt Disney and Mickey House statue Dream Makers will also be unveiled on October 16.