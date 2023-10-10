Hong Kong seizes two spots on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list

Two bars from Hong Kong were announced on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023’s 51-100 list. At No.79, Penicillin was the highest-placed local venue. It was followed by Darkside (No.97).

Singapore has the most number of entries with 5 bars on the list. The top spot went to Danico from Paris.

In total, The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list highlighted drinking spots from 34 cities across the world. The US led the list with six bars from New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The UK also placed highly with five entries.

Nine bars from around the region made the cut. China was represented by Guangzhou’s Hope & Sesame (No.74).

Japan and Thailand had two bars each: Tokyo’s The Bellwood (No.53) and Bar High Five (No.79), as well as Vesper (No.55) and Tropic City (No.66) from Bangkok.

New Delhi and Seoul contributed one bar respectively, Sidecar (No.67) and the new entry Bar Cham (No.75).

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 will be announced during a live ceremony in Singapore on 17 October. This is the first time the event is taking place in Asia.

See below for the full World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list.

51. Danico (Paris)

52. Lady Bee (Lima)

53. The Bellwood (Tokyo)

54. Lyaness (London)

55. Vesper (Bangkok)

56. Tan Tan (São Paulo)

57. Attaboy (New York)

58. Subastor (São Paulo)

59. 28 Hongkong Street (Singapore)

60. Arca (Tulum)

61. Byrdi (Melbourne)

62. Hero Bar (Nairobi)

63. Manhattan (Singapore)

64. Nutmeg & Clove (Singapore)

65. El Gallo Altanero (Guadalajara)

66. Tropic City (Bangkok)

67. Sidecar (New Delhi)

68. Martiny’s (New York)

69. Ergo (Dubai)

70. Barro Negro (Athens)

71. Penicillin (Hong Kong)

72. Rayo (Mexico City)

73. Civil Liberties (Toronto)

74. Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou)

75. Bar Cham (Seoul)

76. Swift (London)

77. Velvet (Berlin)

78. Analogue Initiative (Singapore)

79. Bar High Five (Tokyo)

80. La Sala de Laura (Bogotá)

81. Kaito del Valle (Mexico City)

82. Kumiko (Chicago)

83. Native (Singapore)

84. Svanen (Oslo)

85. Camparino in Galleria (Milan)

86. Nouvelle Vague (Tirana)

87. Ruby (Copenhagen)

88. Red Frog (Lisbon)

89. Thunderbolt (Los Angeles)

90. Mirror Bar (Bratislava)

91. Maison Premiere (New York)

92. Donovan Bar (London)

93. Tjoget (Stockholm)

94. Sin + Tax (Johannesburg)

95. Schofield’s Bar (Manchester)

96. Lost & Found (Nicosia)

97. Darkside (Hong Kong)

98. The Bar in front of The Bar (Athens)

99. Employees Only (New York)

100. Artesian (London)

(Hero and featured images credits: 28 Hongkong Street; Analogue Initiative / Facebook)