Immerse in a world of polka dots on Yayoi Kusama-themed train

Do you like art? Do you like to see artsy illustrations wherever you go? Well, you’re in luck because Hong Kong’s MTR just got some high-profile art to match.

M+ and the MTR have joined hands to welcome passengers on board a Yayoi Kusama-themed train.

Enjoy an imaginative ride on Yayoi Kusama inspired train

You might remember Kusama’s spotty pumpkins, which were almost definitely all over your Instagram feed in 2016. So, unless you live under a rock or something, we would say Google it. To celebrate the Japanese artist’s new exhibition, Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now, the M+ team has launched a Kusama-inspired train.

The giant yellow pumpkin motif on an MTR train allows you to discover the power of art during journeys. The train on the Tuen Ma Line will run from 9 November to 27 December. The Tuen Ma Line is the longest line of the MTR network connecting various local communities. With mobile art, M+ intends to reach out to passengers from all walks of life and integrate art into passengers’ journeys.

Passengers can get access to an audio guide

And there is more to these art motifs. Passengers can also scan the QR codes on the thematic train and access an audio guide by M+ curators. So along with Kusama’s quotes reflecting her creative practice, you will know how Kusama’s aesthetic influenced her philosophy of life.

The pumpkin motifs are currently on view in the M+ special exhibition featuring more than 200 works by Kusama. The exhibits will give you a glimpse of the complete retrospective of her career spanning over seven decades.

In August 2022, MTR collaborated with Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation and local artists to design large-scale creative artworks inside the train. The creatives in the East Rail Line showcased the iconic landmarks through large-scale illustrations. The illustrations were, in fact, more extensive than two standard basketball courts.

Ready to get on board for an imaginative art ride on MTR?

