Zhang Yimou to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Tokyo Film Festival

Acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF). The award will be presented during the opening ceremony of the event on 23 October.

The news comes on the heels of his two new blockbuster films released in 2023 in China — Full River Red (USD 673 million) and Under the Light (USD 143 million and counting).

More about Zhang Yimou and the Lifetime Achievement Award at TIFF

Zhang Yimou at the Tokyo International Film Festival

At the event, Zhang will be participating in a special talk session at the TIFF Lounge, co-hosted by the Japan Foundation. Later, Full River Bed, which became a roaring box office success in China, will also be screened as a ‘Gala Selection’ at the festival.

Responding to the great news, Zhang said in a prepared statement, “Cinema can serve as a bridge connecting people from around the world and promote exchange and mutual understanding that transcends ethnicity and culture.”

Recalling the words of renowned Japanese filmmaker Kurosawa Akira, Zhang said, “I have not yet grasped the essence of cinema,” when he received the 1990 Academy Honorary Award.

He added, “I would like to express my gratitude to the Tokyo International Film Festival for presenting me with this award. I would also like to thank everyone for their encouragement and support. Considering this as one starting point, I will continue my efforts to understand the essence of cinema and make great films.”

Zhang Yimou’s career and successes

Considered one of the pioneers of China’s ‘Fifth Generation’ of filmmakers, Zhang Yimou started his career at the prestigious Beijing Film Academy in 1978. He began as a cinematographer before embarking on his directorial journey with the cult classic film Red Sorghum (1987). The film won several global accolades, including several Golden Rooster Awards and the Golden Bear Award at the 38th Berlin International Film Festival. It was also selected as China’s official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

He has since directed 25 feature films, including Ju Dou (1990), Raise The Red Lantern (1991) and Hero (2003), all of which are Oscar-nominated titles in the best international film category. Hero and House of Flying Daggers (2004) are among the highest-grossing films in the country with collections of USD 147 million and USD 83 million, respectively.

Some of Zhang’s major works include The Story of Qiu Ju (1992), Not One Less (1999), Cannes Grand Prix du Jury winner To Live (1994) and Berlin Jury Grand Prix winner The Road Home (1999). Curse of the Golden Flower (2006) and Flowers of War (2011) are among his other noted films.

Zhang also helmed the dazzling opening ceremony at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

