Shanghai Disneyland will launch the world’s first Zootopia Land this December

Great news for Disney fans! Shanghai Disneyland will be the home to the world’s first-ever Zootopia Land. The eighth themed land in Shanghai Disneyland will open on December 20, offering an animal paradise for all the fans of the movie and Disney parks!

The Zootopia-themed attraction will take inspiration from scenes in the 2016 animated movie. Parkgoers will have an immersive experience as soon as they enter Mane Street. Keep reading to find out what to expect!

World’s first Zootopia Land will debut in Shanghai Disneyland

Fans will recognise the film’s iconic Savanna Central skyline, the Central Station, and the downtown streets found in the movie. Don’t forget to look for familiar faces along the streets, especially at the windows of the Zootopia Park Apartments. The animal residents will interact with each other and guests throughout the day!

The opening will also debut a new attraction, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, which will take guests on an action-filled chase throughout Zootopia’s different districts on an all-terrain cruiser. The ride is set after the events of the film, providing guests with an experience like no other!

Enjoy exclusive Zootopia-themed food and merchandise

Other than the thrilling rides, guests shouldn’t miss out on visiting Fashions by Fru Fru, a store owned by Fru Fru, also known as Zootopia’s best fashionista. Pick out various Zootopia-inspired accessories, clothing, and other memorabilia.

Treat yourselves at some of the park’s exclusive dining options including Jumbeaux’s Cafe, an ice-cream kiosk inspired by the same elephant-run cafe from the film. The paw-shaped popsicle and The Big Donut are a must! They are among the Zootopia characters’ favourite snacks!

During the opening days, guests are encouraged to put on their best impression of their favourite Zootopia animal resident!

Watch the video below for a first look at Zootopia Land!

All images credit: shanghaidisneyresort/Instagram