Visit the official Nintendo pop-up in Hong Kong with Lifestyle Asia

Last Friday, our team got the chance to visit the official Nintendo pop-up store on its opening day. Read below to see what it was like.

From the moment you walk into K11 Art Mall, you can already see the elevators and railings covered with all your favourite Nintendo characters. The bright red of the Nintendo logo drums up your excitement to see all the merch they have to offer on the second floor store.

Right across the store is a showcase of the latest game in the Super Mario franchise, Super Mario Bros. Wonder with Elephant Mario on the side. The highlights of the pop-up stand proudly at the entrance: the exclusive Nintendo shirt and tote bag and the limited-edition figurines of Mario, Isabelle with Timmy and Tommy, Inkling, and Link.

The first part of the Nintendo pop-up is filled with Super Mario goodies and plushies galore. Personally, I love plushies, so I was delighted to see they had one of pretty much every character in the franchise. They also had one of a Question Block, although I didn’t get anything when I hit it.

Right next to the Super Mario section is Animal Crossing. Again, they had a lot of plushies of all the villagers and cute, pastel-themed stationery. What really excited me, though, was that they had Tom Nook’s shirts so that you can dress up as our favourite debt collector. By the way, between the Super Mario and Animal Crossing areas is a counter where you can check in with your Nintendo account to get a free random sticker, so don’t walk past it!

Moving deeper into the store, you can see the Pikmins in all shapes and forms. Enamel pins, keychains, figurines, plushies, keychains, notebooks — these little creatures can be taken home as any item you desire. The Nintendo pop-up also had merchandise of Splatoon, The Legend of Zelda, and Kirby. You can even buy the Nintendo Switch console here and some exclusive Switch games.

Once you’ve made a purchase at the store (which makes you eligible for a limited-edition poster at a first-come-first-serve basis), you can take the elevator behind the counter and head to the Piazza outdoor plaza. The plaza has been transformed into the Nintendo Switch Happy Holidays Roadshow, where you can take pictures with all the Super Mario and Pikmin-themed decorations. There’s also a spot where you can try out Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Pikmin 4 with your friends and family on the Nintendo Switch.

Check out our team’s experience at the Nintendo pop-up store below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong (@lifestyleasiahk)

Overall, it was fun to see all the cute decorations and merchandise they had to offer. Go visit the Nintendo pop-up store before it closes on January 28.

Nintendo POP-UP STORE in HONG KONG, Shop 222A, 2/F, K11 Art Mall, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

(Images: Nintendo)