Ocean Park Hong Kong is giving away 12,000 tickets to families

Good news for those who want to visit Ocean Park this summer! The Labour Department is handing out 12,000 entry tickets to the theme park until May 28. The Ocean Park giveaway is available to 3,000 households that employ domestic workers.

Winners will receive four tickets, two for the family and two for the domestic worker. The initiative is part of Ocean Park’s Thankful Week celebrations and the Happy Hong Kong campaign.

Ocean Park giveaway: How to win tickets

To enter the giveaway, domestic workers and their employers need to record a 20 to 30 second video showing their appreciation for each other. They can also share tips on mutual respect and maintaining a harmonious relationship. The video can be in English or Chinese (Cantonese or Mandarin) and the participants’ faces must be visible.

Then, upload the video online, via video-sharing platforms, or social media by May 25. After that, add the video link and related information in an online form. Just ensure that the video link is not private, so that it is visible to the Labour Department.

After the completion of the process, participants will receive a confirmation email with a reference. The first 3,000 entries will automatically win tickets. Winners will receive an email notification with e-ticket QR codes by July 9.

If there are more than 3,000 submissions, winners will be decided by a lucky draw. The results will be announced on June 16 via the Thankful Week website.

More recreational activities are on the way

Ocean Park is bringing back its Chill At Night series every weekend in June. Visitors can enter the theme park for free to enjoy different shows and live performances. Other Happy Hong Kong activities include the Gourmet Marketplaces that is scheduled to take place on June 3 and June 4 in Kwun Tong. The Dragon Boat races, SummerFest 2023, and the AIA Carnival are some other events to look forward to! The giveaway is the latest round of freebies from the government. Cathay Pacific launched its free ticket giveaway for those living in Australia and New Zealand and the US and Canada. Tourists from India, Bangladesh, Dubai, and Nepal can also get the chance to win free return tickets. Meanwhile, MTR is also distributing 1,300 worth of e-vouchers to Hongkongers.