OLENS x NewJeans brings a themed tram and new products to Hong Kong

This year, Korean coloured contact lens brand OLENS invited the world’s hottest girl group, NewJeans, to be its brand ambassador. Whether you prefer a natural romantic style or an extreme colour-changing style, the OLENS NewJeans Contact Lenses Collection has it all. There’s an extra surprise this Christmas as OLENS x NewJeans Christmas tram is now roaming through the streets of Hong Kong.

OLENS is Korea’s No.1 popular specialty store for colour contact lenses. Since entering the Hong Kong market in 2019, it has opened 14 stores and its first leisure overseas official flagship store in the city.

NewJeans Christmas Tram

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 （@olenshk）分享的貼文



From December 19 to January 11, 2024, the NewJeans Christmas limited tram is coming to town with a number of official surprises. Simply take a photo with the tram and post an Instagram story, then tag @olenshk and #OLENSHK to win a pair of free royalty lens samples, randomised on a first-come-first-served basis. OLENS will inform participants by direct message on how to get it. Have a look at the daily randomised tram routes via Instagram.

New Products

In November, OLENS launched new contact lenses, with every NewJeans member offering a personalised guide.

If you want to brighten up your eyes naturally, try the Real Ring worn by Minji. The price of the one-day disposable lenses is HK$138 (1 box 10 Pcs). If you want to have a romantic Christmas, why not check out the Vivi Ring worn by Hanni? The colour palette is light and soft, with a bright bezel design, and there are five colours for you to choose from. Click here to pick your favourite one!

Images: OLENSHK