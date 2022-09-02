Help Pakistan amid catastrophic floods at Black Sheep this September

With nearly one-third of country submerged, it’s the worst flooding Pakistan has seen in years.

Pakistan is home to more than 7,000 glaciers, the most of any country outside of the Arctic. More importantly, it’s also home to more than 220 million people, millions of whom have been devastated and displaced by what happens when a heatwave, followed by a brutal monsoon season — some areas have seen nearly five times more rain than average — causes those glaciers to melt. With nearly one-third of country submerged, it’s the worst flooding Pakistan has seen in over a decade, and the costs, financially and otherwise, will be tremendous.

From 5 September, you can do your part to support some of those costs for the people of Pakistan, all while dining at Black Sheep Restaurants, such as Carbone and Grand Majestic Sichuan. For seven days, guests will be encouraged to add HK$8 to each check at the group’s restaurants, and HK$1 at casual and take-away spots.

While guests are welcome to opt-out of donating (or increase their contribution), it’s an incredibly small price to pay for an incredibly large cause, one that’s near and dear to Black Sheep Restaurants co-founder Syed Asim Hussain’s heart. Hussain was born and raised in Hong Kong, but he was schooled in Pakistan and many of his family members are still in the country.

For their part, Black Sheep will match every dollar raised throughout this period, and the funds — to aid with food, medicine and emergency housing — will be sent to a yet-to-be-determined organisation that will have a direct and immediate impact for the people that need it most.

So, starting Monday — dine in, help out, do some good. The people of Pakistan need it.