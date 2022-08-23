The Peak Tram returns for its sixth run this August

Mark your calendars, because the sixth generation Peak Tram launches this weekend.

Time flies. Suddenly, it’s been a little over a year since the retirement of The Peak’s fifth generation tram. Even though daily trips to The Peak is hardly a thing for us laymen (I mean, I can’t even remember the last time I was there), I’m sure we all miss the absence of Hong Kong’s iconic transit system on some level.

Well, the wait is over, because The Peak is introducing its sixth generation tram to the public on 27 August. Replacing the classic 1989 burgundy model is a new-and-improved tram dressed in a bespoke ‘Peak Tram Green’ colour. The unique shade is a nod to the third and fourth generation tramcars, which ran from 1948 to 1959 and 1959 to 1989, respectively. Unlike its predecessors, however, the 2022 model has increased passenger capacity to 210 and is much more inclusive with wider doors and step-free access for people with disabilities.

Central Terminus

Look and feel aside, the sixth generation tramcar is just part of the $799 million revamp project carried out by Peak Tramways. The company has also improved the Peak Tram’s control and signalling systems; added new rope and track rails; and carried out refurbishments to the Central and Peak termini. The rest of the summer will be more bearable now that the Central Terminus has been extended to provide covered, temperature-controlled arrival and waiting areas for up to 1,300 people.

The sixth generation Peak Tram will commence service on 27 August at 11am. From 28 August, service hours start from 7am and end at 10pm.