Hong Kong’s “Pet Show” returns to Hong Kong in 2024

Hong Kong’s “Pet Show,” the ultimate destination for pet lovers, is set to return to Hong Kong on Jan 2024 with a core mission of “Love & Respect”.

The Pet Show 2024 promises an exciting lineup of activities, exhibitions, and educational sessions that cater to both pet enthusiasts and industry professionals. Visitors can expect to find a wide range of pet-related products, services, and innovations from reputable companies and organisations. From pet food and accessories to grooming supplies and healthcare solutions, the show will showcase the latest trends and advancements in the pet industry.

Moreover, The Pet Show will feature engaging seminars and workshops conducted by experts, providing valuable insights into pet care, training techniques, and responsible ownership. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with renowned veterinarians, trainers, and behaviourists, gaining invaluable knowledge on how to enhance their pet’s well-being.

In addition to its commercial and educational aspects, The Pet Show emphasises the importance of animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. It serves as a platform for raising awareness about the significance of treating pets with love, respect, and compassion. By collaborating with pet organisations, The Pet Show aims to amplify this crucial message, encouraging the public to become advocates for animal rights and welfare.

Pet Show 2024

Date: 25-28 Jan 2024

Time: 12:00-21:00 Thursday to Saturday | 12:00-20:00 Sunday

Venue: Hall 3 BCDE, HKCEC

Address: 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Tickets are available here.

Images: Exhibition Group Limited