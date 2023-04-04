Prada Frames returns to Milan for “Materials in Flux”

Prada has just announced its next instalment of its Prada Frames symposium. The event that celebrates the relationship between design and the environment last left off in Hong Kong’s M+ museum last month.

Making a return to Milan, where last year’s theme was “On Forest,” the Formafantasma-curated show will be held at one of the oldest theatres in Milan – Teatro Filodrammatic. Under the theme “Materials in Flux,” Prada will reflect on one of its principal practices in regarding ethical and aesthetic implications. Speaking on low-impact production, innovative techniques, and recycled materials, the symposium’s work is based on the research of Tim Ingold, who views materials as interconnected.

The talk on the relationship between materials and ecosystems will be spread over six sessions in three days (April 17 – 19) where the likes of Tim Ingold, Elizabeth Povinelli, Beatriz Colomina, Mark Wigley, Sophie Chao, Veena Sahajwalla and Hans Ulrich Obrist will be present to share their knowledge.

Those interested can begin registration on Prada starting April 6.