Quarry Bay gets a new harbourfront space: Here’s what you need to know!

Heads up, folks! Besides The Wai, there’s a new opening to be excited about in July. Quarry Bay is getting a new harbourfront space called Quarryside. This one-of-a-kind space makes use of a vacant government site as a leisure area to host community-led creative initiatives.

The new space is kicking off trial operations in July. Then, it will gradually open to the public. It boasts a range of facilities, including multi-functional event spaces that cater to different occasions. Read on to find out more about this exciting new space!

Quarry Bay’s new leisure space: What you need to know

Quarryside is located at Hoi Shin Lane in Quarry Bay. Spanning over 3,700 square metres, one of the notable facilities in the Dockyard Theatre, it will be open 24 hours for public enjoyment. The theatre will host programmes suitable for performances and ages.

The Community Kitchen is a space built for cooking classes and tasting workshops. The aim is to foster social interaction and relationships through food. Meanwhile, the Indoor Function Rooms can be interconnected to create one large space for different needs. There is also an open lawn and various pet-friendly facilities for the public! So, make sure to bring your furry friends along!

In addition, Quarryside will organise and host various creative activities in health and wellness, as well as sustainable living. For instance, multi-sensory movement classes for families, silent disco, and yoga classes that promote overall well-being.

There will also be community exhibitions and guided tours to explore the vibrant culture of Quarry Bay and the Eastern District community. Lastly, join regular upcycling workshops to discover how to incorporate sustainability into daily life.

Taking inspiration from Quarry Bay’s past

Befitting its location, Quarryside harkens to the district’s history and culture. As such, the architectural design of the pavilion and open spaces take inspiration from the neighbourhood’s industrial past. This includes the sugar refinery and the Taikoo dockyard.

The sloping roof at the rear of the pavilion resembles the tiled roof of the historical sugar refinery. In addition, the flattened portion of the roof at the centre pays homage to the pier. But that’s not all as the amphitheatre at the front also resembles the dockyard.

So, stay tuned for timely updates on their official website! Are you excited to visit this new space?