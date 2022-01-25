Ruth Chao Studio and Blooms & Blossoms release beautiful ceramic vases for charity

100 percent of profits from the “From Darkness Comes Light” will go to the Society for Community Organisation.

With the new lunar year just around the corner, there’s no better time to make a dedication to change. Hong Kong-based creative studio Ruth Chao Studio (RCS) is collaborating with florist Blooms & Blossoms for a set of limited-edition ceramic vases to bring us some hopefulness in an, admittedly, uncertain and turbulent time.

Aptly named “From Darkness Comes Light”, the initiative pays tribute to the way flowers unearth and bloom in even the most dark and strange conditions — promising to ‘spread light in times of darkness’ by donating 100 percent of its profits to the Society for Community Organisation (SoCO).

“From Darkness Comes Light” ceramic vases

A charitable initiative

Founded in 1972, SoCO is a non-profit organisation that drives change for the grassroots community in Hong Kong. This includes everyone from the single elderly to children living in poverty. SoCO reaches children and families on the ground with active policy advocacies, support services and community care programs — all working to make life better for those who are underprivileged. You can find out more about SoCo here.

The handmade ceramic vases are made in collaboration between RCS, an award-winning branding and creative studio founded by Ruth Chao, and Blooms & Blossoms, a long-standing flower shop founded in 1978 by by Mrs Cheng. You may already be familiar with the luxurious floral designs, that are available online and in-store at Rosewood, Grand Hyatt, and throughout Hong Kong.

It’s the ideal way to step into the Chinese New Year — with stunning design craftsmanship, beautiful blooms, and fundraising for a local charity. Bring a set home, or gift the pieces to a loved one.

The “From Darkness Comes Light” ceramic vase set is available to order online from RCS, delivering from 1-15 February 2022, and from Blooms & Blossoms, delivering on Valentine’s Day (14 February 2022). Each order is handmade. All proceeds will go to the Society for Community Organisation (SoCO).

Find out more here.