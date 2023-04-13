Thailand’s famous S20 Songkran Festival is coming to Hong Kon for the first time

Mark your calendars! Thailand’s S20 Songkran Music Festival is taking place for the first time in Hong Kong this summer. From August 5 to 6, the Central Harbourfront Event Space will be filled with music, water, and high-energy performances.

Tagged the “world’s wettest party”, partygoers can expect world-renowned DJs and artists in attendance! Completing the experience are stunning visual effects and 360 degrees of water splashing during two fun days!

S20 Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival: What you need to know

S20 Songkran Music Festival first took place in Bangkok in 2015 and has since splashed its way to other cities including Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Songkran is Thailand’s annual New Year celebration and one of its most important festivals. People celebrate by smearing white powder and splashing water on each other as a way to wash away bad luck when welcoming the new year.

Each year in Hong Kong, the Songkran Festival takes place in April. But this is the first time that Thailand’s very own Songkran Music Festival is happening in the city. There’s much anticipation as the festival makes its debut, with early bird tickets already sold out!

Stay tuned for pre-sale tickets

Pre-sale tickets will be available soon! One-day admission costs HKD 980 while two-day tickets cost HKD 1,580. Payment must be made via PayMe. To make sure you score a ticket, simply login to Popticket.hk and register using your real name for each ticket before the purchase date.

Stay tuned for VIP tickets and public sale information on their social media accounts. VIP ticket holders will have access to VIP entrance, non-wet balcony, VIP storage and washrooms, as well as complimentary merchandise.

Those looking to get VVIP table reservations can message S20 Hong Kong Music Festival organisers for more details. Keep an eye out for the lineup as well!

(Featured and hero image credit: s2ofestival/Instagram)