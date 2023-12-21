“Share the Joy” with Salvation Army’s Christmas Wishlist programme this Christmas

This Christmas, get into the gift-giving spirit together with Salvation Army’s Christmas Wishlist programme.

Continuing its “Share the Joy” campaign from last year, Salvation Army is seeking donations of new, copyrighted, and unopened toys. These toys are given to underprivileged children around Hong Kong according to their submitted Christmas wishlist. There will also be training courses, day trips, and visiting events organised for the children to foster their personal interests, explore their potential, and strengthen family relationships.

The toys will be given to children aged 0 to 12. A guide on what to donate on the webpage suggests stuffed toys, sound toys, toy cars, role play toys, figures and bricks, board games, and sports equipment. You can bring your donations to any of Salvation Army’s Family Store locations in Hong Kong. The Store House is also supporting the programme and accepting donations at their facilities in Ap Lei Chau, Aberdeen, Tuen Mun, and Sai Wan.

Aside from toy donations, the charity is also accepting cash donations. You can donate directly by submitting a donation form or via PayMe. You can also purchase goods from the online charity sales. Proceeds will go towards funding community services.

Last year, Salvation Army succeeded in getting 27,000 toys for more than 20,000 children, exceeding its goals. This year, it aims to collect 8,000 toys and raise HK$600,000 for 8,000 underprivileged children. Let’s help Salvation Army exceed its goals once again and “Share the Joy” to the children in Hong Kong this Christmas.

