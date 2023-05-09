Sam Smith is coming to Hong Kong as part of his ‘Gloria’ world tour

facebook
Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Mummy doesn’t know Daddy’s getting hot, for he’s at the concert that will snatch everyone’s wigs. Sam Smith is officially coming to Hong Kong as part of ‘Gloria’ The Tour.

Sam Smith is coming to Hong Kong this October

Mark your calendar for October 6, 2023. Sam Smith is coming to Hong Kong and the concert will be held at the Asiaworld-expo Arena.

However, the ticket details of Sam Smith’s Asia tour have not been revealed yet. Of course, it’s official that the spotlight will be on Sam’s newest album Gloria that was released back in January, but we also expect other bangers and popular songs in his discography. Many fans have rejoiced hearing of Sam’s return. We know we’re not the only one.

‘Gloria’ The Tour will commence in Asia in Bangkok, before the artist goes on to Hong Kong, Taipei, Osaka, Yokohama, Seoul, Manila, and Singapore.

For those who are unacquainted with Sam Smith, where were you? Go stream Unholy (ft. Kim Petras). It won a Grammy.

The Grammy-winning singer made his Macau debut in MGM Cotai back in 2018. And now, with the icon’s return to the region we are overjoyed!

For more information, check out Sam Smith’s website.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sam Smith/Facebook]

