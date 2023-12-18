Bring your furry friends to Seaside Pet Chill Christmas Carnival this Christmas

It’s almost time for Christmas! For thiose looking for somewhere to celebrate the festival season with families and furry friends, the Hong Kong Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is hosting one of the largest pet-friendly Christmas Carnivals at HabourChill in Wanchai.

The “Seaside Pet Chill Christmas Carnival” spans nearly 3,000 square metres and features over 40 stalls in 5 zones including Tipsy Area, Tasty & Yummy Area, Festive Shopping, Furry-tale Stalls, and Furry Fitness Zone for you and your furry companions. All proceeds will be donated to the SPCA in support of animals in need.

Five zones offering food, wine and lifestyle products

Begin by bringing your pet to enjoy the festivities at the Furry Fitness Zone. Afterwards, indulge in Hong Kong seasonal draft beers and Dan Shan specialty cocktails at Tipsy Area. Looking for something to eat? Head over to the Tasty & Yummy Area for sushi pizzas, Japanese yakiniku, and British fish and chips. The SPCA also offers high-quality local brand gifts for your furry friends at this Christmas carnival.

In the Festive Shopping area, you can find pet-friendly plants, handmade soaps, aromatherapy products, and more. If your cat or dog is hungry, try some custom pet cake or air-dried pet food from Furry-tale Stalls. There, you can select both healthy and indulgent pet supplies for your beloved companion.

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 Mochi魔芝&Heebe希比（@mochithechihuahuahk）分享的貼文

December 16 was the 103rd anniversary of the SPCA, and people brought their pets to participate in the lighting ceremony. The seaside space was brimming with a joyful atmosphere as puppies dressed up in cute Christmas costumes with sparkling Christmas crystal balls, while their owners wore red Santa hats. In this moment, the lovely people and animals made the cold winter day warmer.

Other activities at the Christmas Carnival

It’s time to get an ID Card for your pet, as the one offered at the Carnival acts as both a personalised keepsake and a key to discounts at more than 300 pet-friendly shops. Visit the “MoHiGuide” booth at the SPCA’s Christmas Carnival and create a custom pet ID card at a discounted price of HK$88. This offer is limited to 1,000 pieces only, and all the amounts will be donated to the SPCA to support animals in need.

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 SPCA Hong Kong（@spcahk）分享的貼文

One unmissable event is SPCA’s collaboration with For The Love of Dog, a costume dog drawing studio. The duo have teamed up for a set of Christmas cards with each card featuring an animal helped by the SPCA and its story, reminding everyone Christmas is the time to love. “Cinderella Vet Medical Fund” is dedicated to providing help for those animals who need medical help. If you donate HK$180 or more to the “Cinderella Vet Medical Fund” online or in person at the Carnival, you will get a set of six Christmas cards.

In the middle of it all, an extraordinary 8-metre-tall Christmas tree and a 1.8-metre large snow globe are set up to create a romantic atmosphere, complimenting the magical night colours of Victoria Harbour. The SPCA also invites local singers to the Carnival. Singers Zeno Koo, Manson Cheung from the boy group Match, as well as girl groups XiX and EOS will come to celebrate Christmas with you in the evenings of December 23 to 25.

“Seaside Pet Chill Christmas Carnival”

HarbourChill, Wan Chai (Next to the Wanchai pier)

16-26 December, 2023, Free Admission

Images: @spcahk/Instagram, @3oenb2/Instagram