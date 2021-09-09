Shop local: Hong Kong small businesses to keep supporting this year (and beyond)

After months of city-wide protests and the pandemic affecting sales and tourism worldwide, it comes as no surprise that Hong Kong small businesses have been struggling to stay afloat these past few years. Social distancing measures continue to change (although thankfully are better!), and the staples of Hong Kong’s community and culture are feeling the effects of less frequent shopping sprees and lack of tourism.

As we begin to enter gifting season, we want to show our support and highlight a couple of our favourite Hong Kong small businesses that continue to need our help this year and beyond. This list is by no means exhaustive, there are countless amazing options out there to stumble upon; however, to get you started, here’s where you can start to shop local:

Hong Kong small busineses: Lifestyle

852prints Founded by Krystal Tolani, 852prints focuses on the cultural nuances that embody Hong Kong. Using local manufacturers as well as natural and recycled fibers where possible, 852prints serves up quirky apparel, accessories and Hong Kong slogan greeting cards. Popular choices include: ‘I Hope Your Day is Ferry Special’ and ‘I Think You’re Eggcellent’. SHOP HERE

BeCandle Located in Sai Kung, BeCandle is a unique ‘fragrance factory’ that uses sustainable local production. Hong Kong born founder, Xavier Tsang, has appeared at international events for his innovative approach to products design such as sprays, candles and oils. Check out the special candles resembling local dim sum delicacies such as ‘Har Gau’, ‘Siu Mai’, ‘Siu Long Bao’, ‘Fan Guo’ and Char Siu Bao’. SHOP HERE

WOMB Centered around ethical alternatives, WOMB is a shopping outlet that represents several brands across clothing, cosmetics, homeware among others; each of which are conflict-free and sustainable production. A favourite? Kamena Jewellery. This jewellery label only uses local craftsmen to produce its line of intricately shaped Polish stones. SHOP HERE

Peerie Tea A quintessential part of Hong Kong’s culture, Peerie Tea creates tea blends that are ethically sourced and all-natural. Completely transparent in the process, the brand shares where its teas are from and educates consumers about the process. Special teas include ‘Work From Home’, made with a mix of nettle leaves, red raspberry leaves and lemon balm to boost your positivity and calm you. SHOP HERE

The Lion Rock Press Family-oriented small business, The Lion Rock Press differentiates itself by merging two different cultures, Chinese and British, to produce printed stationery and unique lifestyle finds. Recently producing a puzzle that features 190 rescue dogs from all walks of life, the brand has pledged to donate a minimum of HK$50,000 to HK animal shelters from the proceeds of this project. Other products include wrapping paper, lai see packets and journals for all kinds of occasions. It also has a completely eco-friendly line, featuring products such as towels, lunch boxes and bottles. SHOP HERE

Buddy Bites Founded by two life-long friends, Chris Lee and Ryan Black, Buddy Bites is a door-to-door subscription food service made for Hong Kong dogs. Catered to both puppies and adult breeds, for every 2kg of food sold by the brand, they will deliver 1kg of food to dog shelters in Hong Kong. Already covering all food costs for Catherine’s Puppies, Buddy Bites has recently announced its new partnership with Hong Kong Dog Rescue – just in time to coincide with the launch of its new lamb flavoured kibble. SHOP HERE

FIYAH! Heat Store Armed with an obvious love for hot sauce, founders Tim Sedo, Ben Lee and Steve Carr’s passion for spice led to an online platform that ships some of the best bottles around. Inspired by ‘Hot Ones’, FIYAH! saw a need to deliver easily accessible, affordable hot sauces from across the globe in order to bring a little flame into the Hong kong market. Alongside a huge range of hot sauces available to buy online, FIYAH! also collaborate with our favourite eateries like Alvy’s and Honky Tonk’s Tavern for fun events each month. SHOP HERE

Hong Kong small businesses: Beauty & wellness

Kool For Men Made for men by men, the brand offers up a range of clean wellness and grooming products. While their grooming line focuses on eyebrow and beard products, the CBD line varies from sleep aids and gummies to muscle rubs. The company also promotes patches that deliver nutrients directly to your body, such as a boost of energy, immunity, mobility among others. SHOP HERE

ZeroYet100 This sustainable, all-natural brand creates products that are gentle on the skin and free from toxins. These clean and green products range from deodorants and moisturisers to body scrubs and face masks. Committed to sustainability, its deodorants are totally recyclable and reusable. SHOP HERE

Bubbles and Spells For those hustling and bustling in the city, Bubbles and Spells deliver a spa-like curated experience to your doorstep, with a selection of bath bombs, soaps, scrubs, body oils and natural deodorants. Handmade and chemical-free, the brand also commits to sustainability by using recyclable packaging and eco-friendly ingredients. SHOP HERE

Swedish’s Handmade Bodycare All-natural products made using the freshest of ingredients, Swedish’s Handmade Bodycare is entirely chemical and preservative-free! Despite the name, the brand does also sell lip balms, scrubs and home products, keeping your skin smooth and nourished throughout any season. SHOP HERE

Hong Kong small businesses: Fashion

Newbury Son of bespoke tailor, Raja Fashions, Newbury provides comfortable yet stylish leather sneakers. Using hand-painted leather and suede cup sole sneakers, the brand fashions itself as elegant, traditional dress sneakers. With its cushioned arch support, Newbury’s shoes pride itself in being catered to all with its leather midsoles, allowing each shoe to mould to all foot shapes. SHOP HERE

Basics for Basics Based out of Hong Kong, this ethical fashion brand supplies basic essentials such as T-shirts and tank tops. Using organic cotton, the Basics for Basics prides itself in using ethically mandated factories. Its ‘Graphic’ line features the artwork of niche artists, changing each month. SHOP HERE

Caelum Greene Hong Kong’s first ever multi-brand retailer committed to sustainable fashion, Caelum Greene offers up products that are green and more sustainable, such as Varley’s Walsh Bra and Girlfriend collective’s Lite range – made with Econyl. Part of the brand’s mission towards sustainability, its packaging is 100 percent eco and upcycle-friendly! SHOP HERE

Sau Lee Designed and inspired by Hong Kong’s culturally diverse environment, Sau Lee is a female-led business that designs and delivers party dresses, original prints and modern cheongsams. Curated for Hong Kong female entrepreneurs, her pieces are unique yet sexy. SHOP HERE

Tove and Libra Inspired by three generations of clothing and ethical sourcing, Tove and Libra is centered on being a sustainable female fashion label. Using materials such as deadstock yarn, the brand repurposes this into their products, which are best-sellers. SHOP HERE

FREIS SPIRIT A revival of the iconic Diane Freis brand that took the Hong Kong fashion market by storm in the 80s and 90s, FREIS SPIRIT has been re-born out of a passion for vintage and timeless dresses. All original Diane Freis designs, the collections are limited, with no more than 10 of each dress available to buy. A favourite fashion brand of Nicole Richie, Princess Diana and Kate Moss, FREIS SPIRIT’s sustainable, new-vintage collections have been hand-sewn, hand-beaded and are the perfect bohemian addition to any wardrobe. SHOP HERE

Stella Moon Intimates From Brisbane to Hong Kong, designer Monique Welsh’s designs are lovingly handmade in-house in her small Hong Kong studio. Built on sustainable and ethical values, Stella Moon is a slow fashion, small-batch brand that “celebrates the diverse bodies of women” and strives “to empower them to feel comfortable in their ever-changing, normal bodies.” SHOP HERE

Hong Kong small businesses: Homeware & accessories

The Pink Lotus Tailored towards the Hong Kong market, The Pink Lotus houses creative yet affordable home decor. Working alongside manufacturers and artisans across India, the homeware range offers accessories such as cushion covers and gorgeous agate coasters. SHOP HERE

Get.Give Featuring an environmentally-conscious collection, Get.Give delivers ceramics, body care and children’s clothing to Hong Kong. Each product is wrapped using eco-friendly packaging, perfect for gifting. SHOP HERE

Nyssa Jewellery Specialising in ethically sourced, traceable and conflict-free diamonds and gemstones, Nyssa Jewellery is a registered fairtrade goldsmith that offers a variety of accessories such as anklets, vermeil and recycled gold jewellery. SHOP HERE

513 Paint Shop This boutique paint shop aims to offer environmentally safe paints and home decor accessories to homeware lovers across the city. Sourcing environmentally friendly products from around the world, 513 Paint Shop also provides assistance to those who are embarking on artistic journeys with an array of crafty workshops and classes. SHOP HERE

Anthea Cooper Designed to inspire women to embrace their natural beauty, Anthea Cooper’s brand focuses on the timelessness of each piece and its unique design. Handcrafted in India, the founder uses her Indian heritage to design a selection of natural gemstones and precious metal jewellery pieces. SHOP HERE

feat. Fashion Transforming everyday essentials into eco-friendly products, feat.FASHION currently has two collections – its feat.MASK and feat.HAIR Lotus Silk. feat.MASK offers a selection of 3D-Knitted reusable face masks that are both anti-bacterial and made from sustainable and recyclable materials. Its feat.HAIR Lotus Silk delivers silk scrunchies and hairbands that are made from organic silk. SHOP HERE

Hero and featured image credited to 852 Prints, all other images credit to respective businesses.