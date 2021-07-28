Home > What's On
Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey wins silver medal in historic swimming final

Siobhan Haughey has made Hong Kong history, winning the city’s first ever medal in swimming this Toyko 2020 Olympics.

Still reveling in Hong Kong fencer, Cheung Ka-long’s, gold medal on Monday, we have claimed yet another impressive feat with 23-year-old swimmer, Siobhan Haughey’s, second place victory. Snapping up Hong Kong’s first ever medal in swimming, Siobhan followed Cheung Ka-long with a historic silver medal in the women’s 200m freestyle event.

The first time that Hong Kong has won two medals in an Olympic games – marking the city’s best ever performance – Siobhan Haughey subsequently broke the Asian 200m freestyle record clocking in at 1:53.92. The impressive time beat out Canada’s Penny Oleksiak and was narrowly 0.42 seconds behind Australia’s gold medalist, Ariarne Titmus.

Winning a gold medal in the 100 metre freestyle at the World Junior Championships in 2013 at age 15, the University of Michigan swim star qualified for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where Siobhan Haughey won her heat in the 200 metre freestyle event, making it to the semi-finals.

We can’t wait to see what Hong Kong’s young athletes achieve next. #AddOil!

