Sodagreen’s “Twenty Years Moment” Tour kicks off in Hong Kong

To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Taiwanese band Sodagreen is launching its “Twenty Years Moment” concert tour in 2024, with Hong Kong as its first stop in March.

Due to contractual issues, Sodagreen was previously forced to change its name to “Yu Ding Shi,” but now, the band members and fans are thrilled to have the original name back. The concert tour in 2024 symbolises Sodagreen’s farewell to the past and hope for the future, and is also a flashback to its 10th-anniversary tour in 2014 as they both start from Hong Kong.

Sodagreen’s last tour was in 2015. Nine years later, the band members may have changed in the way they look, but for fans, it’s still a blessing to see them perform classic songs again. Sodagreen is committed to dedicating a memorable performance for its 20th anniversary.

Around three weeks ago, Sodagreen released a digital single and music video for the song “A Moment of Ten Years” and fans can also look forward to the re-release of the band’s “fish version” album on various digital platforms.

The trailer for Sodagreen’s 20th anniversary tour, “Twenty Years and a Moment”, has released on the newly formed official concert social media platform. Here, you can see all the band members again and feel the familiar melody. Tickets will be available here from January 23 at 10 a.m.

Images: @sodagreen.20th/Instagram