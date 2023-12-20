Soak in the mid-autumn scenery with Hello Kitty and MTR this December

The annual Red Leaves Bus K66A has returned once again this year to take you through Tai Tong. This bus, however, is a bit different from the previous ones with Hello Kitty accompanying you to enjoy the beautiful late autumn scenery. It is available every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday until January 14 2024.

Tai Tong is known for its scenic red leaves between late November and January, attracting a large number of Hongkongers and tourists. In order to facilitate access to the foliage hotspots in Tai Tong, the MTR operates the bus K66A during the foliage season to take you to and from Long Ping Station and Tai Tong Hill Road.

Calling all Hello Kitty fans! The Red Leaves Bus for this year features a captivating Hello Kitty design. The cat is dressed for a picnic with her friends, wearing a blue dress and a straw hat. The adorable cat figure is everywhere inside the bus. Sitting in your seat, you can relax while seeing her strolling among the red leaves, feeling the fall breeze and wildflowers.

Hello Kitty Red Leaves Bus Model

Hello Kitty Red Leaves Bus dioramas are available at the Customer Service Centre at Long Ping Station, Light Rail Customer Service Centre, and MTR e-Store on a first-come, first-served basis. Use the model to preserve this wonderful memory.

Additionally, MTR kicked off an exclusive giveaway. Follow MTR Instagram, like the post, post a photo of the Red Leaves Bus on your Instagram story with the tag @mtrhk, and send a screenshot of that story to @mtrhk by January 14, 2024, at 11:59 pm to participate. MTR will choose 17 participants to give away a Hello Kitty Red Leaves Magnet, and 3 lucky winners to give away a Red Leaves Bus Model.

Hello Kitty Themed Red Leaves Light Rail

Following the launch of Red Leaves Bus, the Hello Kitty Themed Red Leaves Light Rail will run from December 17th to 24th. It travels through the city on Light Rail Line 610. There, you may encounter Hello Kitty in a blue plaid dress. Don’t miss the chance to take a photo with her!

During this season, the leaves look to be burning, fluttering and flying while the trees appear as huge flames, bright and blinding. It’s a perfect match for the cheerful and lively Hello Kitty. Come with your friends to enjoy this wonderful scenery.

Images: @discoverhongkong/Instagram, @mtrhk/Instagram