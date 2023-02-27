Taipei is offering free sightseeing bus tickets to tourists

To encourage more visitors to Taiwan, Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism will offer free sightseeing bus tickets to individual travellers. A total of 10,000 tickets will be up for grabs from March 14 to June 30.

The sightseeing bus will allow tourists to easily visit the famous tourist attractions in the city, especially if they’re pressed for time. To qualify for the tickets, travellers must stay in contracted hotels in Taipei for at least two nights. Additionally, cruise line passengers and European tourists transiting in the city for 15 hours or longer can also get the free bus tickets.

Taipei sightseeing free bus tickets: Here’s where to get them

Tourists can get tickets for the four-hour sightseeing bus rides directly from their respective hotels. They can also visit the Discovery Centre of Taipei at the Taipei City Hall. In addition, tourists can take one of the two circular routes: the blue line between Taipei Main Station and the Palace Museum or the red line with stops in Lungshan Temple, Taipei 101, and Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

During the four-hour trip, ticket holders can hop on and off between the two lines. Please visit the official website for more information about the Taipei sightseeing bus.

Taiwan hopes to welcome more tourists

The Taiwanese government is positive that the offer will attract more Hong Kong and Macau tourists. Taipei is among the top destinations to visit for Hongkongers since it only takes a little over an hour via plane. In addition to the free sightseeing bus ticket in the capital, the government is also giving away NTD 5,000 worth of incentives to incoming visitors. Those travelling in groups can receive subsidies worth NTD 10,000 to 20,000.

The tourism department also added that Taipei is launching the Taipei Floral Festival next month. Furthermore, in July, there will also be several summer promotional campaigns, which allow visitors to view fireworks, eat delicious food and drink, and more.

Have you planned your trip to Taipei yet?

(Featured image credit: taipeisightseeingbus/Instagram)

(Hero image credit: Vernon Taineil Cenzon/Unsplash)