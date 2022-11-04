Taiwan is all set to welcome tourists from Hong Kong and Macau

Starting November 7, 2022, travellers from Hong Kong and Macau can again take in one of the world’s most beautiful descents, flying down to Taiwan.

However, there is one prerequisite – visitors must travel in groups of between five and 40. They must also register via travel agencies recognised by Taiwan authorities. Besides, visitors can enjoy their stay in Taiwan for 15 days at most. The new Taiwan travel rules also apply to pilgrims and visitors from Hong Kong and Macau seeking white-collar jobs.

Taiwan, a hotspot for Hong Kong travellers

For years, Taiwan maintained its position as Hongkongers’ third most popular tourist destination, with over one million yearly visitors. For a tiny isle, Taiwan crams in mighty significant experiences. It boasts a veritable melange of impressive mountains, idyllic beaches, a Chinese pop and entertainment centre, and a high-tech electronic base.

Taiwan travel: No more COVID-19 entry restrictions

And while the pandemic had stalled tourism, the country recently lifted all its COVID-19 entry restrictions to allow unfettered access to the island. Visitors are no longer required to take PCR tests or quarantine upon entry. Instead, they must obtain a negative result on the rapid antigen test after arrival and examine their health for a week. Still, owing to national security reasons, tourists from the two SARs and the mainland could not benefit.

Hong Kong agencies are offering guided tours to Taiwan

After closing its borders to the world three years ago, Taiwan is reopening with even more on offer. The country is a magnet for its pristine nature, rich culture and deep spirituality–not to mention the gorgeous beaches. Hong Kong travel agencies are designing guided Taiwan tours of four to five days at about HK$2,000, where travellers can take a hot spring bath and enjoy cuisines in Taipei.

However, the council intends to gradually relax entry measures for visitors from Hong Kong, Macau, and the mainland. The step came after the local and overseas pandemic developments remained stable. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong travel agencies are still waiting for Taiwan authorities to roll out more details.

(Hero and feature image credits: Wikimedia commons)