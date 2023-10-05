Tamiya Plamodel Factory with a full Mini 4WD track opens in PMQ

A Tamiya Plamodel Factory HK flagship has just opened at PMQ. The Japanese model car manufacturer is famous for its R/C cars, static models, and renowned Mini 4WD race cars.

Before, hobbyist could only get access to Waigo Hobby’s Tamiya shop in Yau Ma Tei district, but now those on the Island side are able to shop, build, and race their Mini 4WD in Central. The space itself is home to a merch shop with exclusive products, a supply shop for paints and tools, a workstation for putting your models together, and a full track to test out your setup.

Due to the size of the training tracks, those in the Mini 4WD scene used to have to travel to industrial areas to race. Now, however, there’s a dedicated space for various track arrangements and events. With the number of chassis orientations in the Mini 4WD category, the Tamiya Plamodel Factory HK flagship even has a dedicated team for Mini 4WD STEM education workshops.

John of the Tamiya Plamodel Factory HK flagship store commented, “Hong Kong has always had many Tamiya Mini 4WD enthusiasts, but because of venue issues, there is a high barrier of entry. This time, we have launched a flagship store with a custom-designed 4WD track in PMQ. By providing a safe and ideal environment that is appropriate for families, we intend to draw more Tamiya enthusiasts, parents, and kids into this hobby while also raising the standards of drivers.”

For those looking to participate in time-attacks, the advanced section of the Factory has a number of upgrades and parts for all scenarios. From bearings, carbon fiber add-on, rollers, mass dampers, and motors, enthusiasts are able to build their ultimate Mini 4WD. Check out the video below for a look at the entire space.