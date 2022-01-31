Thanks Taobao! 7 weird and wonderful finds this January

Taobao is a magical, mysterious, utterly unknowable place. It’s a place where beautiful (and affordable) furniture exists! A place you can purchase clothes and bags and toys to your heart’s content — and then some. But it’s also a place that posits questions. Who needs this? Who would want this? Who is buying this?

For anyone that’s not in my immediate circle of friends (or not, I’ve been blabbing): I am moving. I am in the market for sinks, for toilet bowls and for L-shaped couches that, crucially, feels Better Than A Bed. If you know you know. If you’re someone who hasn’t shopped for these things before, count yourself lucky — and start saving up. Do you know how much a free-standing bathtub costs? Too much. Way too much.

Taobao, then, became my primary hunting ground as funds began dwindling — and as I began my hunt for a bed frame that fits my mattress, my bedroom and my budget (hopefully, all three). And these weird, wacky, wonderful finds? Just entertaining meet-cutes along the way — with a few, I’ll admit, might even be tempting enough to buy.

Treasure Hunting on Taobao: