Thanks Taobao! 6 weird and wonderful finds for June

Taobao is a magical, mysterious, utterly unknowable place. It’s a place where beautiful (and affordable) furniture exists! A place you can purchase clothes and bags and toys to your heart’s content — and then some. But it’s also a place that posits questions. Who needs this? Who would want this? Who is buying this?

Here’s something I believe I already knew, but was just made undeniably clear with this month’s roster of Taobao Finds. If you can dream it, someone’s selling it on Taobao. And, beyond that, if you can dream it, someone is selling it in five different colour combinations, with customisable bits and bobs, on Taobao. And, even beyond that, if you, somehow, find yourself encountering a small, barely-counts-as-a-problem quandary that, in all honesty, doesn’t really register as a thing you need to address? Well, someone on Taobao has made a teeny-tiny portable sunflower seed de-sheller, so anything is possible.

If you’re not a seed person, this month’s TB picks also dabble in plushies and other fun, ridiculous birthday gifts. And if you’re still unsure? There’s also fashion (arguable) and household necessities (also arguable) you might just now discover you need. Or not! The world is your goddamn oyster on Taobao. Go buy some ridiculously cheap furniture.

BRB, Adding These 6 Taobao Finds To Cart: