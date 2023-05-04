Tea WG celebrates Mother’s Day 2023 with curated blends and tea-infused sweet treats

It’s giveaway time! Lifestyle Asia and Tea WG are joining forces to celebrate the love and strength of all mothers with an exclusive tea set and accessories.

There’s no doubt about it — tea culture runs deep in Hong Kong. From brewing the perfect cup of Hong Kong-style milk tea to deciding between pu’er or tie guan yin during yum cha, Hongkongers sure have strong opinions on what the perfect cuppa entails.

Enter Tea WG. Since its introduction to Hong Kong in 2011, the luxury teahouse has been a mainstay in the city. In addition to bringing over its namesake artisanal tea brand, it also popularised an afternoon tea culture where diners sit down, relax and enjoy a cup of joe over baked goods and pastries.

Which brings us to today’s topic. Amidst all the clamour and rush in Hong Kong, it’s important to take some time out to reconnect with our loved ones. And while not everyone enjoys a lengthy afternoon tea session, I’ll be hard-pressed to find a mother who does not want to spend more time with her children. We at Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong understand the importance of family time, which is why we’re working with Tea WG this Mother’s Day to bring the celebration to our readers.

Mother’s Day 2023

Photo: Leanne Lam

This Mother’s Day, Tea WG is celebrating the love and strength of all mothers and honouring the sacrifices they make with a curated selection of tea blends and tea-infused sweet treats.

Packed pretty in pink, the New York Breakfast Tea is a whole-leaf Assam blended with rich and malty sweetness. It can be savoured from early morning until nighttime, an ode to the sleepless nights of motherhood.

Spend the special day with Mum at home and set the scene with the White Earl Grey Tea Scented Candle. Zested with citrusy mineral notes, this refreshing combination of sparkling bergamot and imperial white tea can be enjoyed for up to 60 hours.

As for food, aside from its tea leaf products, Tea WG is well-loved for its macarons. Packed into a gold embossed 24-count box, Tea WG’s signature blends are infused into a dozen flavours of the sweet meringue-based confection.

Giveaway details

We’re giving away Tea WG Mother’s Day gift hamper (worth HK$1,800) — including a New York Breakfast Tea, White Earl Grey Tea Scented Candle, Assorted Macarons, tea-drinking accessories and tea filters — for six lucky readers. From 2 to 9 May, simply tag two of your friends and follow Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong and Tea WG on Instagram for a chance to win.

Enter the giveaway here.