The Collector’s Choice Art Exhibition Celebrating Hong Kong Art School Talents Opens Tomorrow

One of Hong Kong’s longstanding art institutions, the Hong Kong Arts Centre celebrates art week and their upcoming annual Collectible Art Fair with an exhibition featuring thirty internationally acclaimed works from Hong Kong Art School alumni.

The city’s annual art fairs see a dizzying range of international talent take the stage every year, but the Hong Kong Arts Centre has long been the champion of homegrown talents and the art community of Hong Kong. This year, the longstanding art institution rings in art week and their annual, long-awaited Collectible Art Fair with a special exhibition featuring thirty internationally acclaimed works from Hong Kong Art School alumni. Featuring a range of multimedia works from twenty-three HKAS alumni, visitors will see works spanning from paintings, ceramics, photography, and installation works.

Exhibition curator Shirky Chan says, “Audiences will be able to see different medium artworks by HKAS alumni who graduated from the past 25 years, including painting, printmaking, ceramics, and installation. There is also work that has never exhibited in Hong Kong before, and all of the pieces are from the private collections of collectors; the works may not be shown again after this exhibition.” Those keen to further immerse themselves in Hong Kong’s local art community can do so at the Hong Kong Arts Centre’s open house event on March 25, where attendees can participate in a range of activities such as movie screenings, musical performances, and workshops.

Dr. Chow notes that many young artists have trouble finding space to exhibit, and hopes that Hong Kong’s growing art scene could support local talent by ways of giving artists more options in terms of exhibition spaces, “so that artists can get more experience in exhibiting their works, engaging with collectors, and enjoying their role as artists!” Daphne Ho, one of the showing artists at the Collector’s Choice exhibition, agrees: “The art industry is getting more receptive towards local artists in recent years which is encouraging. It is my hope that more opportunities such as artist residencies, exhibitions, and international exposure would be more available for young artists in the future.”

Check out The Collector’s Choice Art Exhibition from March 23 to April 10 at 5/F Pao Galleries, Hong Kong Arts Centre, and view a selection of works in the gallery below:

(Images: HKAC)