Hong Kong’s very own outdoor cinema The Grounds returns this October

You know it’s officially fall when The Grounds opens its doors.

Ahhh, autumn. There’s nothing to mark the start of the new season like discarded mooncake boxes, the realisation you’re not drenched in sweat after walking a block and of course, the return of The Grounds.

So we can’t go apple or pumpkin picking in Hong Kong — the quintessential autumn activities, according to Western media — but thank God we still have The Grounds. Our beloved outdoor cinema, which made its debut this time last year, is coming back for its second run with enhanced amenities. This includes new pods, new food options, new blockbuster movies and new ticket types.

Improving from last year’s experience, The Grounds is offering three types of upgraded pods. Classic Pods now include four upgraded deck chairs, while the all-new Prime Pods feature B Project ‘sofa style’ chairs in prime viewing locations. Five exclusive Luxe Pods are also available and come with luxurious chairs and sofas, as well as a bottle of Champagne or Premium Wine on arrival — very bougie.

As for food, visitors can order from the comfort of their pods through The Grounds’ mobile app. Partnering once again with Basehall, the menu features signature dishes from FRANCIS, Return of Lemak, Bengal Brothers and Benko by Nüte.

Meanwhile, the lineup of programmes ranges from new children’s entertainment, wellness sessions by lululemon, sustainable wellbeing workshops by Rituals, new blockbuster movies and a celebration of Hong Kong cinema in collaboration with Golden Scene.

The Grounds opens on 13 October and tickets can be purchased from 29 September via Zicket. For more information and to see the full programming schedule, head over to the official event website.