HKJC’s Happy Wednesday returns this week with “The Greatest Show in Town”

The wait is finally over. The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Happy Wednesday is kicking off its Season Opening today, September 13.

After a record-breaking season finale last July, the hometown celebration returns with “The Greatest Show in Town” opening party. This September lineup is packed with feel-good, fun-filled events that are sure to keep fans buzzing through the month of September.

Starting on the opening day, September 13, it’s sensory overload as the Happy Valley Racecourse will be transformed into a vibrant carnival. The event will celebrate East meets West as a neon lion dance performance will be scored with Chinese traditional music mixed with hip-hop elements. The band Azucar Carnivale will also be putting on a performance for the crowd with their lively Latina beats.

The following week will see a carnival-themed spectacle as partygoers are invited to test their own entertainment skills alongside live acts and performances by jugglers and acrobats. The Happy Wednesday favourite band OnPoint is set to provide the music for this joy-filled night.

Closing out the month is a special Mid-Autumn festival celebration on September 27. Friends, family, and racing fans will come together in an all-out celebration that includes a Chinese fan dance and live music by Jordan Road.

For those rushing to Happy Valley after work on an empty stomach, fear not as the signature Food Truck has not gone anywhere and will be there each night serving up all the classic hits including popcorn and slushies. Racing fans can look for “The Greatest Show in Town” to kick off from September 13 to September 27, every Wednesday, at the Happy Valley Racecourse, Hong Kong.