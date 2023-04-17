The Strokes are coming to Hong Kong in July, and tickets go on sale tomorrow

Rock fans will be able to see The Strokes perform in Hong Kong for the first time ever in July. Clockenflap Presents is bringing the iconic 2000s band to AsiaWorld-Expo for an explosive performance on 16th July, and tickets go on sale tomorrow, 18th April at 10am sharp.

Their most recent studio album The New Abnormal released in 2020 is the latest of a string of highly regarded albums since their debut EP Is This It in 2001. As one of the godfathers of indie-rock, The Strokes have influenced bands such as The Killers and Arctic Monkeys, with Brandon Flowers of The Killers notably stating in an interview with NME that, after hearing Is This It, “That record just sounded so perfect. We threw away everything [we were working on] and the only song that made the cut… was ‘Mr. Brightside.'”

More recently, The New Abnormal won a Grammy in 2021 for Best Rock Album, besting fellow nominees Michael Kiwanuka, Fontaines D.C, Grace Potter, and Sturgill Simpson. Over the years, The Strokes have gone from key players in New York’s music scene during the early aughts to one of the most influential bands of their time.

For many charismatic rock stars, the world of fashion is but a few baby steps away from that of music. Check out The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas starring in Celine’s Spring/Summer ’23 campaign below, shot in LA’s infamous Chateau Marmont and lensed by Hedi Slimane.

Head over to HK Ticketing to purchase tickets to The Strokes at AsiaWorld-Expo tomorrow, 18th April at 10am sharp — show up late and you just might miss out.