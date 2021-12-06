Things to do in Hong Kong this December 2021

MATCHESFASHION’s Holiday Gifting Pop-up

When: Through 12 December

If you’ve run through our exhaustive slew of gift guides and is really, instead, itching for some IRL retail therapy, MATCHESFASHION’s pop-up at LANDMARK’S Belowground — the e-comm platform’s first-ever physical presence in Hong Kong — should be first on your list of places to hit.

From Totême and Bode to Studio Nicholson and more, the gifting suite features the likes of brands you’ve been drooling after on Instagram. Now, in a space designed by EDITECTURE inspired by 5 Carlos Place, MATCHESFASHION’s London headquarter, consider your Christmas “To Buy” list sorted, with items that span across fashion, jewellery and homeware. Something for everyone!

MATCHESFASHION, B/F, Shop B6, Belowground LANDMARK, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong