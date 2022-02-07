Things to do in Hong Kong this February 2022

Now that we’re firmly wedged in the grasp of the Year of the Tiger, it’s time to think about the rest of February. There’s Valentine’s Day, for one, if you’re loved up and shacked up. The Winter Olympics, for another, if you’re a fan of screaming at televisions.

I’ve counted for us all. The next public holiday doesn’t land until April, so buckle up for two months of no cheeky long weekends. And as for brand-new government restrictions that might make and break your plans for the foreseeable future (fingers crossed they do not), the next 60 days might need… a little creativity. A little push towards the right direction. If your dance card was once filled with things you can no longer do, well, it’s Hong Kong. Always something on.

February To-Dos:

If you’re in need of some fitness inspiration…

Winter Olympics 2022 When: Through 20 February If accomplishing feats of stunning athleticism before the eyes of the entire world is not enough chutzpah for you, try doing said feats in ice, in flurry and in snow at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Brr. While you frantically Google what “Skeleton” means as a sport, be sure to also cheer on Hong Kong’s own Audrey King and Adrian Yung for the alpine skiing program in the coming days. Watch live-streamed programs on TVB and RTHK, and catch updates on the official Olympics website here.

If you wanna be my lover…

Valentine’s Day Chances are, your Valentine’s Day is going to look a little different this year. No candlelit dinners! No dinners out, candles or otherwise! In case you need some creative pointers, alcohol delivery to your doorstep with some fun stay-at-home date ideas sound like a pretty good V-day itinerary. Otherwise, a luxurious picnic experience, perchance? If none of those call to you and your boo, well, there’s always Netflix and snuggles.

If you’re in the market for art…

ARTube’s Art Supermarket When: Through 27 February If you can buy “art” through blockchain and all things immeasurable, why not through somewhere much, much closer to home? Serving as a “supermarket” for art, ARTube’s Art Supermarket pop-up — co-curated by local artists Angel Hui and KC Wong — takes aisles that would typically be populated with grocery and fruit and canned soups and turns it into aisles and aisles of artwork by over 30 local artists instead. chi K11 art space, B2/F, K11 Art Mall, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3118 8070

If you want to DIY…

PMQ’s Creative Workshop Series The creative, artisanal spirit so very palpable on every wander through PMQ is not limited to the knick-knacks you can buy. Do one better and make your very own with PMQ’s roster of workshops this February, from pattern weaving at MODEMENT (HK$580 per person) to jewellery crafting at Loupe (HK$550 per person) to cyanotype print making at Yeung Chin (Prices start at HK$280). For hobbyists of all experience levels alike. Click here for more information, including registration Various tenants @ PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong

If your shoes are made for walking…

Mind HK’s Stepathon Mental health is nothing without physical health. Mind HK’s Stepathon — supported by Here to Be, lululemon’s social impact program, and Laureus — encourages the latter to complement the former, and runs through 28 February with participants slated to walk a total of 280,000+ steps through the month. That adds up to an average of 10k steps per day, but if you’re starting a little later in the month, you’re going to have to make up for it. Click here for more information.

If you’re feeling a touch nostalgic…

Nostalgic Time: Justin Wong When: Through 18 February Hong Kong native Justin Wong moved to Canada as a child. Upon his return, the Hong Kong he’s known — all neon-soaked; like a still you’d recognise from a Wong Kar Wai screenplay — no longer exists. Nostalgic Times, Justin Wong’s solo exhibition, chronicles Wong’s efforts at memorialising a Hong Kong he’s known; a Hong Kong with the food stalls, the hawkers, the signages that drifts further and further from the Hong Kong that’s captured through Wong’s lenses. SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery, Shop 250A, Level 2, New Town Plaza Phase 1, Sha Tin, Hong Kong, +852 2503 1222

Header and featured image courtesy of Justin Wong