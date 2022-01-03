Things to do in Hong Kong this January 2022

New Year, new to-do list. From events to pop-ups to a live wine auction (!), there’s no shortage of activities to kick off January.

Wow, how quickly did that year go by? It’s already 2022 — a fresh start! — and if you’re anything like us, you’re looking towards a more uplifting and exciting year ahead. We all need it.

With many of us taking another shot at last year’s resolutions all over again, it’s time to start planning for a productive year ahead. But, if you’re looking to ease in, start the year off with a bang and some fun, lively activities, browse further to see all the pop-ups, events and markets waiting to make this January a memorable one.

If you’re not ready to give up the Christmas spirit…

K11 MUSEA’s Christmas Village Pop-up When: 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022 Still in the festive mood? K11 MUSEA’s Christmas Village Pop-up still offers the most spectacular Yuletide showcase in town. Decorated with intricately hand-made crafts, the pop-up pays tribute to the spirit of imagination and 1,500 hours of ground-breaking work by the artisans and designers. The showcase welcomes you with a jaw-dropping archway decorated with dazzling lights — you won’t be able to pass without a picture! After getting your shot of the luminescent archway, make your way in for some festive shopping. With over 20 international and local brands offering hand-crafted lifestyle gifts, make the Christmas Village Pop-up your go-to spot for belated holiday gifting. K11 MUSEA, 6/F, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

If you’re in need of a fresh fade…

Handsome Factory Barbershop and DrivePro’s Ultimate ‘Man Cave’ Experience When: 17 December 2021 to 17 January 2022 (Closed 1st January) Gentlemen! How fresh do you want to be going into the new year? It goes without saying, a clean fresh cut certainly changes your whole game. This January, K11 MUSEA and Handsome Factory Barbershop have prepared a special pop-up to bring the retro-inspired ‘man cave’ experience to life! The pop-up offers haircuts and shaves starting from $380, so go ahead, be pampered this new year; to complete the experience, every haircut comes with a complimentary drink. K11 MUSEA, 1/F, Gentlemen’s Culture, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

If you’re looking for your muse…

Ink Global When: Phase 1 – Characters, Flowers and Birds: 25 December 2021 to 2 January 2022, 28 December 2021 (From 3:30 pm) Phase 2 – Landscape: 4-11 January 4-11 Phase 3 – Animals, Modern: 13-21 January (Closed 2 pm on 21 January) If you’re in the mood for some quiet gallery exploring, Ink Global features 500 of the world’s best ink paintings — a chance for art lovers to be inspired, mesmerized and find a creative path to start the new year. If you’ve set a resolution to be more creative and artsy over the next trip around the sun, this is the perfect opportunity to find your muse. Hong Kong Central Library, 66 Causeway Road, Causeway Bay

If you fancy a good vintage…

Aeos Auctions’ Live Auction — Rare Domaine René Engel Burgundies When: 22 January (12:30pm – 5pm) Aeos Auctions is taking the wine auction world to a new level with the launch of their first live auction at Hong Kong’s Bacchus this January. The event will showcase a collection of Burgundies from the revered Domaine René Engel. With the collection no longer in production, it makes this auction a rare opportunity for wine lovers to get their hands on some highly sought-after bottles. René Engel, who built an oenology lab to deepen his knowledge in winemaking, also offers his great vintages of Domaine René Engel Clos du Vougeot Grand Cru, and Grands Échézeaux, a rarity that you won’t want to miss! To RSVP, head to aeosauctions.com. Bacchus Wine & Restaurant, 3/F, Hollywood Centre, 233 Hollywood Rd, Sheung Wan

If you haven’t gotten enough holiday shopping…

Discovery Bay CNY Market When: 30 January (11am – 6pm) Following the ball drop of New Year’s Eve is the Lunar New Year celebration — another round of gift shopping to do! If you’ve run out of creative and thoughtful gifts, don’t worry: Discovery Bay’s popular Sunday Market presents a special CNY market for you to do all the shopping you want! Dozens of local artisans and vendors offer their personal creations and designs for sale, with a plethora of one-of-a-kind items for you to choose from. The goal of the Sunday market has been to bring together the Hong Kong community, support ethical consumption and give back to the local creators. This year’s CNY market will be extra colourful and vibrant, so make sure to get some memorable pictures as well as special souvenirs! Discovery Bay Plaza, Discovery Bay Road, Discovery Bay, Hong Kong

If you’re ready to meet your matcha…

Matchali Pop-up at Tong Chong Street Market When: 3 January to 25 February For those who have once again set that new year’s resolution of keeping fit, or eating cleaner or maybe just to cut down on that caffeine intake, Matchali is taking a trip to Tong Chong Street Market, bringing its feel-good vibes and healthy matcha-based drinks and snacks — they’re guilt-free of course! Highlights of the menu include the classic Matcha Latte, super-powered with slow release jitter-free caffeine, and a partner collaboration with Café Kitsuné, the Dirty Matcha, a shot of ceremonial grade matcha and espresso. The offerings are extensive, and you’ll also find unique and delicious drinks and snacks like a Pink Beetroot Latte, or a Yuzu Matcha Cheesecake. Tong Chong Street Market, G/F, One Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay

Lead image courtesy of Aeos Auctions / Featured image courtesy of Discovery Bay